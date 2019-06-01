Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Specialist at Digistreetmedia.com

Results driven Digital Marketing expert with more than 4 years of relevant experience. Leading digital marketing initiatives and large scale projects in highly competitive markets. Proven leadership and ability to develop highly effective and measurable strategies to drive traffic acquisition, revenue growth, expand brand awareness and has a 100% record of on-time delivery.





Responsible for improving a company's organic search results. Creates and launches SEO campaigns, identifies areas of improvement, runs PPC campaigns, and attempts to improve the clients' sites' rankings in major search engines.