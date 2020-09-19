Nowadays, businesses are growing as they are spending on digital marketing because it works. But, it does not work in every case. There are so many businesses that are always making the same digital marketing mistakes. This affects traffic and lead generation conversion rates. The trend of Digital marketing has grown rapidly. Therefore, people are trying out new strategies and tools on daily basis to grow their business. As a result, when you try something new, it is common to make mistakes. There can be issues in almost all aspects of digital marketing like inbound or outbound marketing, SEO, social media strategies, e-mail, or even paid to advertise. The main goal is that your business should be off to a good start.





Therefore, it is necessary to know the mistakes so that they can be avoided. These mistakes include-





Not promoting your products and services in the right way - Most people don’t care about the product. They only care how that product is going to affect them and change their life in a positive way. Hence, it is important to stop talking about the features of the product but how it can help the customer in a better and in a meaningful way. The success of digital marketing depends on how your products and services can be useful. To know more about your audience’s pain points, a business can observe their present situation through interviews, support cases, and surveys. By talking to the sales team and stakeholders who have knowledge about customer needs and wants.





Not marketing your website - People live in an illusion that a new website is marketed itself and will have millions of users on the website. Today, there are more than a billion people that use the internet. Therefore, there are very slight chances that they will come across your website. Hence, there will be no traffic on your website that can grow your business. Without any traffic on the website, it is considered as a dead weight in the digital world. Due to this, there will be no visitors and no sales. In spite of your website’s goals or objectives, proper marketing is required to make your business a success.





Marketing to Anyone- The most common mistake that businesses make is to focus only on the number of visitors when they examine traffic to their website. They are happy when the traffic is increasing on the website and will use various techniques to increase this traffic without understanding if this traffic will become customers in the long-term. The fact is every website needs the right kind of traffic on their website. Businesses need those visitors that can be converted into customers later. Hence, it is very important to focus on the right kind of traffic to grow sales and leads to your business.





•Not much relevant content- Today, there is so much content on the Internet that it does not require any other blog post, podcast, or YouTube video. There is so much written about the amount of content that is added every day on the internet. People have their social media feeds and email inboxes filled with content. But, every content is not relevant and informative. Your content is valuable only if it is informative and useful. The most common mistake people make is by creating ten new blog posts over the next month, rather than putting an effort into creating a single relevant post. Content is the best way to attract the audience on your website.





Spending way too much on Paid ads- PPC advertising on social media platforms such as Facebook and Google Ad Words can be highly beneficial for growing traffic and generating leads. However, PPC can be a costly method if it is not planned properly. Though PPC is a good model to grow your business it can be expensive for some. But still, people spend way too much money on paid ads without having a proper strategy. Moreover, there are no long-term benefits for paid advertising. Therefore, people should not rely much on paid advertising.