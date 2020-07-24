What Is The Cost To Develop a Food Ordering App Like DoorDash?

Whether you crave a hot slice of pepperoni pizza or a freezing clod gourmet ice cream, it’s still risky to give in to your cravings and go out. Covid-19 is rampant and catching like a wildfire out there. I understand that it’s been so long since you’ve had your favorite dish from that restaurant you always hang out at.





The good news is that there is a way to enjoy your favorite food and beverage without leaving your home. And more than half of the population is doing the same thing, ordering food online with mobile apps like DoorDash and UberEats.





Statistics of Online Food Delivery Apps:





51% of people prefer to order food using delivery apps.

67% of mobile users are looking to order food in minutes.

22% of people buy more food when ordering via mobile app.

2020 is the 2nd consecutive year where online food sales have outdone offline sales.

By 2022, the food delivery app market is predicted to reach $24.5 billion.





This article is to give you an idea of how much it costs to develop a food delivery app like DoorDash. But before we look at the cost to develop a food ordering app like DoorDash, you need to learn how to create an app like DoorDash.





There is a reason why we chose DoorDash instead of any other food delivery app like UberEats, Seamless, or Zomato. It’s the perfect food delivery app to follow if you need a business model to start from scratch.

How To Develop a Food Ordering App like DoorDash?

Developing a food delivery app like DoorDash is a long and complicated process, but I’ll try to simplify and keep it as brief as I can for you.

Step 1: Research Is Free, Do It Thoroughly





Researching is free, yet the most important step to do before doing anything else. Your food delivery business model is only as solid as your research done behind it.





You need to first research your potential competitors, the ones that have made it big like DoorDash and UberEats as well as the ones that have just begun locally and come in direct competition with your startup.





Next, you need to research and find the best food delivery app development company that will develop your food delivery app.

Step 2: Partnering With Peers, Together You Are Stronger

The biggest problem in competing against big food delivery apps is that they have large capital and an established market. But there is a solution to this problem. Your chances of succeeding increases manifold if you join together with all your peer restaurant joints.





You need to build partnerships with local food establishments; this way, you can share the cost on app development. Even if you own the entire app, you need to have a large variety of cuisine and dishes to compete against other food delivery apps.





To establish a positive business partnership with restaurant business owners, you should offer benefits in promotions and lesser commission rates in the beginning.

Step 3: Get a Dedicated Workforce To Run Your Business





A food delivery business can’t be run just by the digital app and admin dashboard; you need people to run the business, delivery boys to make the delivery, a small staff to handle the dashboard, a couple of support personals for customer relations, etc.





In the initial stage, you don’t need to get an office or a large staff. Your business can easily run with a couple of delivery guys and a home office. So, you need to take into account these costings.

Step 4: Promoting Your Food Delivery App





Your food delivery app needs users; it’s not just for show. So, even before you launch your app, your target audience should know about your brand. Make sure to target the right audience on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Why Are People Preferring Food Delivery App Service?

There are several reasons why people prefer food delivery apps, more and more:





It takes significantly less time to order something than by going out or calling in.

People can pay for the food order however they want - cash, card, net banking, in-app wallet, etc.

Get your order delivered right to your doorstep.

People get to use online coupons and discounts.

How Much Does DoorDash Cost?

The more accurate question is how much does a food delivery app like DoorDash costs?





The cost of developing a food delivery app like DoorDash depends on several factors.





Location of the App Develop Company

Experience of the App Developers

Complication of the App Design

Number and Level of App Features

App Platform You Choose (Android/iOS/Hybrid)

Type of App Development: Clone or Custom App Development





All these factors could lead your food delivery app development cost anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000 or even more.

Build Your Own Food Delivery App like DoorDash

The most important decision that you can take is to find the perfect app development company to build your food delivery app like DoorDash. The best benefit of choosing the right app development team is that they’ll not just help you with the technical stuff but also guide you on your business end, as they have a lot of experience working with new startups.