The cost difference between hiring full-time and freelance software developers

The gig economy has grown leaps and bounds with most people across globe preferring to sit at their home and work as per convenience. Most employers have also started preferring freelancers over full-time employed, because this helps them in cutting extra costs incurred by them, which included insurance, perks, transport facility, meals and much more.

There is a huge demand of freelance work now, and in each field numerous people are seen waiting to grab an opportunity, where they can work from their home and don’t have to report to anyone.

















Stability is affected in freelance work, although, the same work can be assigned to another person, but it becomes time consuming to train the new employee.

There are pros and cons to both kinds of hiring. From costs to quality and risk reduction, there are a number of factors that make freelancing a better way of hiring employees.





Let’s look at the pros:





Access – There is no dearth of talent in the market. Skilled personnel are waiting for good opportunities to come their way. From IT professionals, to marketers, accountants and entertainers, everyone with all kinds of portfolios are available. Once you come across a suitable candidate, you are good to start with the work and assigning.

Now let’s throw some light on the cons:





Back up – The freelancers might not always be available, and sometimes even take a day off from work without prior information. To cope up with a situation like this, the company should eagerly start looking for other freelancers, who can be used as back up. Timings and work should be decided prior signing the contract. A freelancer is a multi-tasker, who can take up numerous projects at the same time. You must decide upon a time and tell the employee about it. Always remember, the employee will follow your timings.

Software developers are an integral part of all organisations who come to rescue each time you call for them. With everything becoming online, a plethora of software are being installed on the computer systems of the employees. They are the go-to help everyone looks for in an organisation. It is extremely important to classify the cost incurred on a full-time software developer and a freelancer.





Let’s take a few points to consider before hiring:









Comparing the salaries – Most of the time the salaries of the two are compared on an annual basis. The full-time employees get a fixed salary, but a freelancer might earn on hourly basis or according to the number of days spent working on a project. Considering how much either would cost to the company annually, an employer must make decision accordingly. Most freelancers have a short-term engagement, who come onboard for a particular project and leave after the project comes to an end, whereas there any many who get associated with a company for longer periods of time. Hence, it is important to figure out how much they are going to cost annually.

Office equipment Cleaning supplies Computers

Cost comparison –The total cost including the overall expenditure on the two must be calculated. Although, it is a good practice to compare the annual salaries of the two, it is also important to include the benefits and other perks received by the employees.

Conclusion – It is important to figure out the nature of work and the timings that you want to hire a software developer for. If the project is short-term and one-time inputs are require, you might as well want to opt for a freelancer, whereas, if you think you need a professional for updates and the queries that might arise in the future, you should hire a full-time employee.