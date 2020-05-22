Every dark raincloud has a scintillating silver lining! It has been the case with the COVID-19 crisis and the growth of on-demand multi-niche delivery applications. The consumption of on-demand apps has considerably increased during the coronavirus crisis.





The fact that people are called to practice social distancing and keep themselves from going out have been factors that have hugely contributed to the growth of such applications. As of this article being written, 95% of families in the United States use at least one on-demand delivery app. China, which is considered to be the epicenter of the outbreak, had seen a boost in its e-commerce sales by 36%. Walmart and target, considered to be the two big names in the United States when it comes to retail saw 54,000 and 53,100 downloads of their apps in that order.





It is quite evident that the lifestyle that has been rather enforced by this pandemic would become a norm in the future. It is not that people do not enjoy going out shopping but it is more about the conveniences and comfort that these on-demand delivery apps bring about.





In order of this, it is to be noted that it is not just the convenience of people that matters in completing the delivery on-demand ecosystem. Most on-demand delivery apps are apps like Go-Jek that facilitate a connection between the supplier and the end customer. Therefore, it is not enough to address the needs of the customer alone. Only addressing both sides of the balance will strike a balance for you between your expenses and revenue.





There are a few features that need to be put in place and strategies that you need to follow before you embark on creating a multi-service app.

Going contactless

It is scientifically proven that human contact is the leading cause for the transmission of the virus, both on active and passive friends. Reducing the instances of contact is bound to bring down the intensity of the pandemic. Contactless delivery can surely help in this regard while keeping the norms of social distancing active but at the same time, giving the convenience of getting things delivered at home.





The delivery executive can leave the parcel at your doorstep and you can pick it up a few minutes later. On the same lines, you can also choose to make a payment using digital payment methods avoiding handling of cash and any form of physical contact.

Altering the hiring landscape

As you may have observed, most of the lifestyle changes that we have adopted for the coronavirus crisis might not stop with this lockdown period alone. Therefore, it is quite likely that even after the lockdown rules are relaxed, the hangover of this lifestyle will continue and for all you know, ordering and delivery on demand might become the order of the day.





For this purpose, companies that deliver on-demand services and products should increase the strength of the delivery professionals they have under their control. Although most of them are gig employees, companies need to figure out a recruitment process that is efficient and meticulous but also hires people really fast. Amazon, for instance, plans to hire 100,000 delivery professionals to meet the delivery demands of users.

Bringing in local vendors

There are a few countries like India where the biggest threat to e-commerce driven on-demand delivery is the strength of the local businesses. If you would like to strike a chord with people and also help local businesses, it is better for you to connect with businesses in a particular locality and facilitate deliveries for them.





This will ensure that your revenue is kept steadily growing – people will now view your delivery service as an extension of the local brand rather than looking at it as a separate entity. In addition, you will also save a lot of cost involved in warehousing and supply chain management because most of your work will be about picking it up from a local vendor and delivering it to a local address. It also increases your efficiency in delivery. Although there might be factors of uncertainty that are introduced, having multiple local vendors is likely to solve the problem of unavailability.

Advantages of going on-demand

There are a host of advantages brought about by this on-demand delivery applications. If not for disadvantages, they might not even survive the market where a different lifestyle has been considered to be normal.





Let us look at the advantages presented by these apps.

Enhanced customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction has been one of the most important aspects that every business has been in pursuit of. These days, users have been prohibited from stepping into the streets and accessing crowded marketplaces. At the same time, the demand for food items and groceries has not decreased. Keeping in line with this demand, if your brand can deliver instant services, it increases and enhances customer satisfaction. What makes the avenue even more lucrative is that customers can choose multiple products from a single place.

Automated processes

Bringing in new technology at these times of crisis is inevitable. On-demand delivery companies have brought in the awesomeness of automation. We are not talking just about the process being automated but the entire delivery is automated.





Some companies have started to deploy bots and drones to deliver goods and food is right at the doorsteps of users, effectively reducing the possibilities of human contact. The relevance of the delivery executive has been rendered obsolete.





Although this particular aspect might take time to become the order of the day, it might not be long before the recruitment of delivery professionals becomes a needless factor for the sustenance of on-demand delivery businesses.

Expanded avenues for revenue

Most of the on-demand delivery services perform the job of mediating between a supplier and a person who needs a service or product. This opens up new opportunities for a lot of businesses that did not earlier have a chance to reach a good number of people in spite of having great products. If the products are great, the demand is bound to increase. Their revenue is also expected to increase in line with the demand.





Contrary to popular belief, on-demand delivery does not destroy local businesses in any way but rather enhances them and help them reach more people and get better revenue. The only catch is that the facilitating company takes a share of that revenue!

Conclusion

When a particular industry starts to gain prominence and become mainstream, there are two ways in which these advancements manifest themselves. On one side, there is a separation of streams – dedicated apps start springing up for every specific category and they specialize only in that particular domain. Dedicated grocery delivery apps and pet food delivery apps might be cited as examples.





However, on the other side, there is also a growing demand for multi-service delivery apps. These apps seek to unify all deliveries into a single platform. Apps like Go-Jek could be cited as good examples for this category. If you would like to build your business with multi-service delivery apps on demand, all you need to do is get in touch with app development companies that specialize in clones of Go-Jek and Amazon. They will take care not only to create the app but also customize it according to your requirements, so you can kickstart your business delivering goods and you being delivered profits.