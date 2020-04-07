COVID-19 Pandemic: Business Go Digital

The Corona pandemic has taken over the entire world. With the increasing number of cases worldwide the fear has caught us all. But once the viral pandemic ends a global recession is on the waiting. As regular activities have come to a standstill many businesses have suffered huge losses and despite the reduced incomes and lower sales, the basic expenses are all to be taken care of. Employees need to be paid salaries, loans need to be paid, regular expenses need to be taken care of etc. In such a scenario businesses need to look for ways that can keep them going.





Most of the people are confined to their homes and this has caused some permanent changes in the way people are leading their lives. Dependency on the internet has shot all the more, from ordering groceries to staying updated with the latest happenings everyone is hooked on to their mobile screens these days. It’s high time that businesses use digital mediums to carry on with the usual business activities and routine. As the saying goes 'Necessity is the Mother of Invention', the outbreak of corona virus has caused a change in the way people work. As people have shifted to work from home the need for digital transformation is all the more important. With remote access, digital tools and technologies it is possible for people to have access to data and work from their comfort zone.





With the increasing use of mobile phones and computers, the integration of business operation into a digital platform is a rational idea. Going digital ensures continuity in times like this. Giving your business a technological backbone can yield many benefits in the future. As the world is practicing social distancing and most of the population have Self-Quarantined themselves it is time when you can catch hold of their attention and get them to have a look at your products and services.





Also, this is the opportunity to upscale the content marketing strategies and make sure you retain your existing customers while trying to build new ones. Various low-cost techniques can be used to check the rating of your content and revolve the same increase it's ranking in the search engines. As the mass is glued to social media nowadays, the need to interact with your customers is a must. The right hashtags can get your products and services to the target audience which can help you increase sales prospects. Social media platforms allow you to showcase your products and let customers share their experiences and evaluate your products. By increasing the visibility on various digital platforms the chances of attracting prospective customers are high. The correct tools and technologies can help you increase the visibility of your products which can create a likeness for your brand among the people.





As referral marketing is a faster way to increase customer base it is important to incorporate customer satisfaction metrics to check the referral rates and customer experiences. Businesses need to make sure they don't get washed out by the huge number of contents that is available over the internet. It is important to make sure that once the pandemic ends the relevance of your brand is the same if not more. As many businesses are down right now, it is time to build relations with prospective customers and convert them into confirmed buyers. As the world has come to a standstill it is important to connect to your customers, email marketing is a great way to communicate with your clients to build trust for your brand.

The ability to compete is a sign that the businesses have a strong ground and can survive in the long run. It is very important to keep up with the pace of competitors in the digital age. A technical backbone to business ensures that you are able to adapt to the various changes that come in the way without compromising on the continuity of the business. With changing times the behavior of customers has changed too. Nowadays customers are more informed and want a speedy process. In such a scenario businesses can covert tangible products to digital products to meet up with the demands.





Digital culture in the organization encourages its employees to improve their skill set and create a platform for customers to interact with the business. This makes sure that the customers are up to date with the happenings of the organization without having any physical presence.





Social distancing has caused many businesses to adapt to a digital domain and keep the activities going without the need for employees and the management to be physically present in the workplace. With remote access employees can have access to the office desktop from the comfort and safety of their homes. With this, the day-to-day functioning of the business is not compromised as work is done even when there is a complete lockdown in the country. Also, this ensures a 24 x 7 availability for customers to interact and share their experiences. Employees can use their personnel tools to get access to data. Digital technologies can be your secret weapon to fight the ever-growing competition in the market. As a viable option, digital technology can benefit different sectors of business. Technologies like marketing automation help businesses to streamline marketing activities by creating a database for improved lead generation. Google Analytics helps marketers analyse their website views and know which pages retain the attention of more customers. Understanding the likes and dislikes of the customers can help businesses know areas of improvement and enhance the overall customer experience.





With project management tools businesses can have a clear idea about the progress of different projects and provide a platform for sharing files and data related to the project. This ensures minimum wastage and organized work culture. As customer satisfaction is on top priority for most businesses it is important to have a customer relationship management system to analyse these activities related to how to increase customer retention, coordination, sales leads etc. For organization data, businesses now rely on cloud memories as this is a secured medium to store huge amount of data. Also, the cloud ensures flexibility and unlimited capacity along with a lower cost. This helps reduce IT support cost and increases employee productivity. With data access available at any given point of time employees are connected 24x7.





In conclusion, it can be said that the Corona pandemic has brought a change in customer behavior with increased reliance on the digital platform. For businesses, it is extremely important to go digital to face the aftermath of the crisis. As digital mediums become more viable, the need to make a shift to digital platforms is a must to survive. Also, digital technologies and tools come with a huge range of advantages, it is a smart move to give your business a digital makeover as it brings more growth opportunities and helps build stronger brand trust, digital transformation can help businesses ensure continuity even in the times of crisis. Companies that were reluctant to make the shift to digital platforms are now learning about the efficiency of digital technologies to make sure their operations are smooth. From video conferences to cloud security, digital mediums have now turned out to be the backbone of many companies.