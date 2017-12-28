Why are investors rushing towards crypto currencies, Why ICO is better than traditional investment?

People now-a-days are attracted towards cryptocurrencies. Here we will compare the main difference between ICO investment to traditional investments.

By Ashutosh Keshari
28th Dec 2017
Why are investors rushing towards crypto currencies, Why ICO is better than traditional investment - Ashutosh Keshari
Why are investors rushing towards crypto currencies, Why ICO is better than traditional investment - Ashutosh Keshari


Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) have seen a transient ascent in 2017; bringing about $2.3 billion being raised to date as block-chain organizations swing to the digital currency group. As the notoriety of ICOs keeps on growing, it's essential that companies, organizations and individuals understand the scope of advantages, both for organizations looking for investment and those hoping to invest.

If you are looking for investment:

For companies and organizations searching for speculation, an ICO is viewed as a substantially quicker and simpler fundraising technique to attempt as anybody can begin one. Also, the online idea of an ICO implies that advertising and settlement costs are altogether lower than traditional fundraising support with settlements finished through the blockchain.

An ICO-financed startup likewise profits by a system of supporters, like traditional crowd-funded organizations, whereby those supporters hold tokens that expands in esteem in light of utilization.

If you are hoping to invest:

Numerous investors are pulled and attracted in to cryptographic forms of money for their liquidity. As opposed to putting immense amount of money in a startup which is then secured up in the equity fund of the organization, ICOs offer the chance to see profits and gains considerably snappier and can take benefits out more effortlessly.

A noteworthy favorable advantage of an ICO for investors is that everybody can take participation in it. Traditional financing has a tendency to be geologically limited to financial centers. In any case, an ICO evacuates this constraint and open doors for anybody in any topography. This democratization basically enables anybody to contribute. 

Also, crypto currencies are quicker in generating value and esteem. For instance, Bitcoin was worth $100 in 2013 and in December 2017 was exchanging between 14,000 to 15,000 USD. Also many cryptocurrencies from Blockchain startups saw immense increments in value, at more than 2,000% growth. In a study, average ICO returns are 1,300%. In this way the potential ROI for investors utilizing crypto currency is significantly higher than traditional investments.

While there are advantages to putting resources into an ICO, there are additionally various dangers related with this sort of venture including; an unpredictable market, unstable token valuations and an absence of a formal procedure to review an ICO.

Final words:

Before trying to put investment into an ICO, you ought to dependably search for proficient consultation from an expert.

Authors
Ashutosh Keshari
Ashutosh Keshari is a professional Digital Marketer and Blogger residing in Surat, Gujarat and having expertise knowledge in building result-oriented strategies to help their clients to find the best platform for building their brand identity. He uses his knowledge of branding through his content writing skills and other strategies like search engine optimization and social media marketing. He has previously worked for major e-commerce brands, finance and insurance companies.

