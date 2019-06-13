Digital Marketing





If you believe that your business can easily survive by being offline, then let us burst the bubble for you! It is an Internet driven world. With new technologies and advancements coming up every day, the entire domain of marketing and business is experiencing a shift. Today, be it a small or a big business enterprise, everyone is pushing each other to maintain their presence and reputation online. In such changing scenarios, offline marketing can no longer promote an online business. Thus, here enters – Digital Marketing.





In layman language, Digital Marketing refers to promoting a business, its offerings on the internet using digital platforms like search engines, social media, email, mobile apps via digital platforms like desktops, laptops, smartphones, and even televisions.





Since Internet space is not restricted by geographical boundaries, a business can take advantage of this and reach a huge set of target audience beyond geographical borders. With a less investment as compared to other marketing strategies, digital marketing services in Delhi, India can actually change the future of your business by increasing your customer retention, increasing your revenue, positively affecting your brand, and therefore helping you achieve your business goals. This being said, you need to realize that your customers as well as your competitors are ONLINE!





Digital Marketing is a sum total of many different internet related marketing strategies and elements. These are discussed as follows-





1. Search Engine Optimization:





As a customer and a daily internet user, most of us start our journey of searching about a product or service on search engines. This makes it important for the business to be found on the Search Engine Result Page (SERP). Is your business being found on the results page? – This is the question you need to address. Through Search Engine Optimization, your website is able to rank higher on the search result page. By creating good content using targeted and relevant keywords, you increase your chances of appearing on the first page of the search engine. Apart from good keywords, you need to focus on the quality of the content you post on your website/blogs/social media portals. Also, use these targeted keywords in your Meta Title, and Meta descriptions as well to improve yourself in the SERPs.





2. Search Engine Marketing:





It refers to the paid form of marketing where you can display your ads on the Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs) strategically to draw in more and more customers. Advertisers bid on keywords that users might enter when looking for certain products or services, which gives the advertiser the opportunity for their ads to appear alongside results for those searches.





Search engine marketing offers advertisers the opportunity to put their ads in front of ideal customers who are already looking to buy the products businesses deal in. 90% of users searching the internet do not look any further than the first page of the search engine, and 70% clicks on the first three listings. The main goal of SMM is to increase brand visibility.





SMM is being done by creating quality content on social networks and sharing by means of interactive options on social networks, the customers get the chance to address their problems. However, since it is a paid form of online advertising, it can prove to be a costly affair!





The businesses should always try to appear organically on the SERPs as compared to appearing via paid advertisements.





3. Pay Per Click:





It goes one step beyond SMM. While SMM displays the advertisements on the SERPs only, Via PPC, the advertisers are able to display their advertisements on many other online channels (SERPs + Social Media Channels). It is a more targeted form of advertising where it only displays itself to the targeted audience. Here, the advertiser has to pay a sum of money to the host website each time a user clicks on the advertisements.





4. Social Media:





Everyone is on Social Media. The most famous social media platform is Facebook. As a business, you should be everywhere where your customers are. Apart from Facebook, other Social Media Channels are LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest etc. Social Media is a type of internet marketing which uses social networking sites as a tool for promoting websites, thus increasing traffic towards them and learning from users’ direct reactions. It is a great way of engaging with the prospective customers and promote the business’ products and services. Also, most importantly, when a website or its connected social network page is more active, the website’s position on search engines rises and increases its chances of appearing on the first page of the SERPS.





5. Content Marketing:





This is one element of Digital Marketing which many businesses ignore. However, content is king! And businesses need to realize its potential before its competitors do. Creating good, relevant and interesting content in the form blog posts, videos, photos, other social media posts and sharing this content on different online platforms (social media, own website, guest blogs on other websites) will definitely put the ball in your court! A good content marketing strategy will improve your lead generation, increase on-site traffic, brand awareness and brand loyalty.





Content Marketing is used to attract your audience to your business without promoting the business explicitly.





6. Email Marketing:





This is one of the most effective way to reach your customers in a more direct way. Via emails, you can talk about your offerings, your brands and can even take customer feedback for your services. Through emails, you can maintain good relations with your customers and even start word-of-mouth marketing to attract more prospect customers towards your business.





However, this strategy should be executed with immense caution and care because the customers might not pay attention to your emails, or even worse, your mails can get transferred to the spam folder on the mail.





7. SMS Marketing:





It is to receive text message specials, new product updates or more information via SMS. The goal of SMS marketing is to build subscribers list to increase customer loyalty. Using text messages is an ideal way of notifying people within your vicinity of any immediate offers, without having to use push-notification applications. SMS marketing is mostly chosen over other email marketing and push-notification services.





Conclusion:





Digital Marketing services brings an entire ocean of opportunities of attracting prospects to your business, generating leads which converts into actual customers. A business should definitely consider having a presence online in the form of a website. In recent times and for years to come, the website will be the point where you and your customers will first interact. Therefore, proper marketing of your website, your brand, and your offerings should be executed. This being said, digital marketing holds the status of utmost importance for every business in today’s digitally advanced business environment. Therefore, for more efficiency and quick results, it is always better to consult a best Digital Marketing Company in India which can make you shine on the World Wide Web with its years of expert professionalism.