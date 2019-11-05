Top 10 Ship Automation Companies In India





Today you can't imagine anything without machines. Every industry needs tools to produce more, expenditure less and more quality products. In plants of freshwater, HAVC, seawater cooling, fuel, and various other plants, we need machines and ship automation products to decrease human fatigue.





Ship Automation suppliers in India produce products that are used in making operation easier and cost effective. But the question arises where to buy these products? Here we are suggesting you top suppliers in India to purchase ship automation products.





The leading and most trusted company over the years to buy, maintain, and services for ship automation products. You can buy a new as well as refurbished Machinery from the Ship Automation Company. They deliver the products in a few days.

They have a large stock of products manufactured under the guidance of professionals to eliminate every kind of error. The company first came into existence in 2008.





Address : Office 113 , EVA-1, Attabhai Chowk, Bhavnagar – 364001, Gujarat India

Mobile No. :+919624 424242

Email : info@shipautomation.com

Established : 2010





Seven Seas Marine is a leading supplier of Automation, Marine Machinery, spares, and equipment. They manufacture the products that match the expectations of clients.

They also recondition products and maintain the quality according to standards already fixed.





Address : SF-29, Asthavinayak City Mall, Opp. Madhav Darshan, Waghawadi Road, Bhavnagar-364002, Gujarat. (INDIA)

E-mail: info@sevenseasmarines.com

Mobile No. : (+91) 8905482999,+91 9825207503





Tech Marine is a specialized firm for the supply of high-quality marine automation products. You can buy second hand and refurbished products and other industrial goods. The company was established in 2003, and they are a leading supplier of brokerage of ships for recycling.

They supply spare parts of various Marine and Industrial purifiers, Decanters, plate heat exchangers and Vibro Screens, etc.





Address : C/o, Chamanlal Maganlal Shah, Opp. Sihor Nagrik Bank, Danapith, Bhavngar- 364001

E-mail: techmarine@live.in

Mobile No. +91 9374447333

Established : 2003





If you are looking for a company in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to buy the best quality marine products, then you can go for Akshtronica ship automation suppliers.

They can provide you ready stock any time in Indian Currency. They also repair your old ship automation products of any company or purchased from anyone. They deal in Marine control accessories like switches, probes, gauges, solenoids, sensors, etc.





Address : 31, Arenja Towers, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Thane, Navi Mumbai - 400614, Maharashtra, India

Email : akshtronica@aksh.co.in

Mobile: 09769928342, 07021367332





Alfaz Marines is a portal based on Alang, which is Asia's largest ship recycling plant. Here you can find materials like cast iron scrap, melting scrap, profile plates, marine machinery, marine engines, rolling equipment, diesel generating sets, electric motors, and many other ship automation products.

The products manufactured by this company are tested and certified by Lloyd Certifying co. of England. Here you can easily trust all ship automation products for quality and technology.





Address : Plot No. 74, Street No. 8, Kumbharvada Madhiya Road, Bhavnagar - 364006, Gujarat, India

Email : info@alfazmarine.com / alfazmarine50@yahoo.in

Mobile No. : +919426665025





GMDT Marine & Industrial Engineering Pvt. Ltd believes in supplying the best quality ship automation products in India. They produce products that match all the standards fixed by the government and other honorary boards.

They believe in meeting the customer's expectations and always provide quality products. The customer service offered by this company is terrific.





Address : 32, Ground Floor stadium house, Opposite municipal swimming pool, Old high court road, C.G Road, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, INDIA-380009.

Email :gmdtengineering@gmail.com

Mobile No. +91-9427-187-035





7. Narayan Marine Tech Pvt. Ltd.





Another right name for buying ship automation products in India. They are authorized dealer of Alamarin-Jet for India.They deal with all old and new ship automation products, including Turbo Chargers, Navigation, Life Saving & Automation Equipments etc.





Address : 901, Safal Prelude, Near Ashwaraj Bunglows, Opp. SPIPA, Prahladnagar, off S.G.Highway, Ahmedabad - 380015, Gujarat, India.

Phone No. : +91-79-40300100

Established : 1997





Sunrise Marine Enterprise was established in 1984. The company has an excellent reputation for the market. They also make Fire Fighting equipment. They are now the most significant genuine traders of Marine automation Products in India. They provide many professional services and customer support to consumers.

You can explore their wide variety of products to choose one that fits your requirements.

Address : Plot No. 2691C, Hill Drive, Behind H K Dave Bunglow, Bhavnagar - 364002, Gujarat - (INDIA)

Email : info@sunrise-marine.com

Office phone :+91 278 2560837

Established : 1984





Marine electricals is a trusted company as a technical service provider. They provide their valuable services in communication technology and information solutions fields.

There products lead to better and more efficient marine operations. These fantastic products help industries to serve the nation better. They are among the oldest suppliers of ship automation products as the company was established in 1978.





Address : B-1, Udyog Sadan - 3, MIDC, Marol Industrial Area, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400 093.

Tel: +91-22-40334300

Email : kavita@marineelectricals.com

Established : 1978





Alang Hub was established in 2011. They provide all types of Marine automation products. You can purchase any spare parts which are produced by recycling old products.

They recycle products to save the earth from polluting. The best technical experts in India make all the products at Alang Hub.





Address : Dai Darjan Street, Navapara, Bhavnagar - 364001, Gujarat - India.

Email : info@alangshipsparesupplier.com

Mobile No. : +91 9825504055, +91 9722722547

Established : 2011





