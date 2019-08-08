Digital Marketing Growth Stats that Can Benefit Your Business

The world of marketing is very dynamic, with constant changes occurring every now and then. It is essential for a marketer to learn about the latest techniques, trends, technology, etc. of the industry to get the most out of marketing. Only if you stay up to date with the latest statistics, you can analyze the current trends and make your marketing efforts more relevant. The best part about digital marketing is that it is measurable. You can collect statistics related to digital marketing growth strategies and prepare your marketing plan according to that.

When consumers look for an item online, 64% of them click on a Google ad.

In-app sales of TikTok have increased by 500% to $9M in comparison to last year.

According to Shopify, worldwide e-commerce sales will reach $4.5 trillion by 2021.

Conversion rate can increase by 86% if videos are used on landing pages.

55% of marketers prefer blog content creation as part of inbound marketing strategy.

43% of advertisers prefer to spend more on influencer marketing.

Companies that appear on the first page of search engine result pages receive 92% of user traffic.

Advertisers and marketers spend 51% of their budget on mobile marketing.

Consumers who receive several left out shopping cart emails are 2.4 times more likely to finish purchase as compared to consumers who get single follow-up emails.

Conclusion

All the statistics provided above will provide you with a clear idea about the current state of the marketing industry. By following the current trends and tactics, you can optimize your digital marketing strategy. You can also prepare a strategy that will give you an edge over your competitors. So, get started with learning about the top digital marketing growth stats to prepare the most effective strategy for your company.







