Digital Marketing is also known as Inbound Marketing and Traditional Marketing is also known as Outbound Marketing. Here you will know every things about Digital Marketing vs Traditional Marketing. Since the last few years, Marketing has changed a lot. It is the only industry that has made its mark in each and every corner of the business. More and More businesses have started to rely on digital marketing to reach their potential customers.





It is also much better and effective than traditional marketing. Traditional marketing is becoming redundant day by day as it is not as effective as it was a few decades ago. It doesn't allow brand interactions, is costly and provide slow results, whereas digital marketing is cost-effective and provides faster results.





Let's see who wins between digital marketing vs traditional marketing battle and how digital marketing can be fruitful for your business as follows:

Digital Marketing vs Traditional Marketing: The Complete Picture

Both Digital Marketing and Traditional Marketing have their own pros and cons. Some businesses may prefer to use online marketing techniques, whereas some may use traditional marketing to approach their audience.

According to SmartInsights, the total number of internet users in 2019 is 4.388 billion and is increasing at a gradual rate of 9.1% a year. If most of our customers are busy spending their time on the internet, then why not to target them directly online?





This is where digital marketing comes into play and can help us to boost our business exposure and sales. Let's have a look at some points which shows us a difference between both digital marketing and traditional marketing.

1. Cost-Effectiveness

While advertising through traditional channels like newspaper, television and print media can cost a lot, wheres doing it through the internet is quite affordable.





For example, it may cost you 500$ for just reaching 2000 people through magazines, whereas the same results can be achieved in less than 100$ through digital marketing.

2. Potential Customer Reach

Any sort of traditional marketing channel like television ad or print media can cover only a regional area, whereas advertising through the internet gives you the ability to reach even the whole world within a few clicks.





Along with better customer reach, digital marketing also provides real-time and quick results. All you have to do is just set up your advertisement, run it and within a minute, your ad will be live in front of thousands of potential customers.

3. Brand Interaction

Digital Platforms like Facebook make it easier for your audience to reach your brand, whereas no traditional marketing channel allows you to interact with your potential customers.





Your customers can inquire about your products directly through the digital platform and you can consult them online. This will also improve your brand goodwill which will induce people to prefer your products instead of other available options.

4. Easy and Detailed Analytics

With digital marketing, measuring the success of your ad campaigns becomes easier and much quicker. You can see and evaluate quickly whether a strategy is providing results or not, You can integrate tools like Google Analytics to have a detailed view of your potential customers.





Most of the digital advertising platforms like Google Ads& Facebook Ads provides you with proper ad campaign analytics which can help you to make crucial marketing decisions.

5. Suitability

In the battle of digital marketing vs traditional marketing, suitability is the biggest concern. Traditional marketing channels like tv advertisements are only suitable for large companies, whereas digital marketing is suitable for both small and large companies.





It even allows small businesses to expand their business and gains online exposure within their marketing budget.

6. Focused Targeting Options

Online marketing channels like Facebook Ads offers multiple targeting options. You can target your potential customers through their interest, age, and occupation, whereas no traditional marketing channel offers such targeting.





All these targeting options can also allow you to filter out the audience to whom you don't want to show your ads. For example, if you have an age-sensitive advertisement, then you can allow the ad to show to people who have completed their 18 years of age.

7. Risk Factor

As digital marketing involves low cost and quick analytics, this allows you to decide whether to continue an advertising campaign or pause it. On the other hand, traditional marketing involves high cost and takes more time to produce results which may cause a lag in the decision.





In marketing, the faster you make decisions, the better you can perform. Faster decisions can save both your money and time.

8. Organic Customer Reach

Have you ever seen your sales flyers getting distributed by your customers and prospects? Of course not, but in digital marketing, people do share your online ads if they find your content appealing and useful.





According to WeareSocial, the average organic reach of a Facebook Post is 6.4% of the page like it gets. Now, imagine how much free traffic and customers you can get for free.

9. Non-Interruptive

Digital Marketing is non-interruptive because online ads do allow people to skip them if they do not want to see them. On the other hand, people can't skip a television advertisement which can degrade a brand image.

Also, you can not opt to receive newspapers without ads, whereas you can skip the online ads that come in-between your favorite videos. For example, Youtube allows you to skip an advertisement whenever you see it while streaming a video.

10. Return on Investment

Long gone were the days, when the companies have to spend a big chunk of their money to market their products. When digital marketing came into existence, it reduced companies expense on marketing, thus improved their return on investment.





The best part is that digital marketing tactics also offered greater reach and results with a minimum budget which traditional methodology lacks to offer.

Digital Marketing vs Traditional Marketing: Which One is Right For You?

The digital marketing vs traditional marketing debate is age-old and it would be a subjective question to ask which one is the right for you. It totally depends upon your business type and needs. Looking at the above differences, there's no brainer that digital marketing is much better than traditional marketing.





If you have tried traditional marketing before and didn't get the results you wanted, then you should definitely try digital marketing once. It is a less risky approach providing greater returns within a short span of time.