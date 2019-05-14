Do We Require an FSSAI license for Export?

If you are in the export business of food products you need an FSSAI license for that. FSSAI license for Export shows that your products are safe, according to standards of FSSAI and can be consumed as it will not cause any ill effect on your health.Mukesh Sharma
Indian food products are well sold and exported to foreign countries and their markets. They love to have our traditional foods. All these products are registered and licensed under FSSAI. Basically, the FSSAI license is divided into two categories based upon the annual income of the company.
FSSAI license categories are as follows:
Any person who is engaged in food business requires FSSAI basic license. Other than that they can go for state or central license. There are a number of documents required for FSSAI state license and FSSAI central license. But FSSAI license for merchant exporter requires some extra documents.
If you are in the export business of food products you need an FSSAI license for that. Export FSSAI license shows that your products are safe, according to standards of FSSAI and can be consumed as it will not cause any ill effect on your health. Exporters need to follow the following steps to obtain the FSSAI license for export:
Kindly note down the shelf life of your products and packing quality of the product should be superior so that it could reach its destination without getting spoiled or spill.
Once you have completed all the above-given formalities, now you are eligible to apply for the FSSAI Export license. Exporters can easily apply for the license through the legal website of FSSAI.
After that, you are capable of exporting your company’s food products. It may take a long time to get approval for your food products from FSSAI as all the food products are checked to match the standard of food safety and security. Only the approved products are allowed to be exported out of the country other food products are categorized under the prohibited category.
All the exporters and companies who are engaged in work of import and export of food products need to obtain the no objection certificate before applying for FSSAI license. If they don’t have a NOC they are not eligible for FSSAI export license.
To obtain a no objection certificate you require below given documents:
Food standards measured during laboratory test for obtaining no objection certificate:
