Today we are living in the age of internet; therefore, most of the businesses after realising the importance of internet are now going on the path of building their websites to get a crucial online presence in the market. The main benefit of having a website is that it gives your customer an access to your services 24*7 thus offering a channel for explosive growth. That’s why building a website has become like a necessity.





It has become even more important for retail companies to build their eCommerce websites as early as possible as more and more number of customers now prefer to shop and buy things online. The businesses which are not taking this trend seriously can lose their ground very quickly.





This trend has also led to the increase in demand of Ecommerce website development companies as retailers are looking for quality and expert website development teams to build their ecommerce business websites. As the market is changing fast; hence the technology behind ecommerce websites is also evolving rapidly. Generally, customers prefer those websites which are easy to use, load fast and have secure payment gateway.





We all know that Dubai in UAE in the middle-east is a highly prosperous and progressing region, which is the center of many big business houses and successful companies. More and more number of businesses in Dubai region are now looking to build their ecommerce websites and soliciting the help of best ecommerce website development company in dubai.





If you are also looking to get hold of a company offering relevant web development services, you are on correct article, as we are going to present a list of top ecommerce companies in the UAE and the Dubai region. This list is prepared based on reviews and experiences shared by various customers.





We have done extensive research and analyses about the best ecommerce development companies in UAE while creating this list. These companies offer high quality development services using many platforms and frameworks like Magento, PrestaShop, Shopify, OpenCart and more. This list is meant to serve the purpose of giving you an edge while you do your research and possibly help you to pick the best fit option to fulfill your custom requirements to build an amazing ecommerce website to technologically empower your retail business.





Top Ecommerce Website Development Companies in UAE:





Xicom Technologies





Website : www.xicom.ae

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2002

Employees: 200 – 500

Hourly Rates: $25/hr





Xicom is one of the best ecommerce companies in Dubai, UAE. It offers robust, scalable, highly user-friendly and technically savvy ecommerce website development services, and it is expert in using most advanced platforms and frameworks to build these ecommerce websites. It has developed several ecommerce websites using Magento, PrestaShop, OpenCart and Shopify.





It is also an expert in developing various other applications based on Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR, Internet of Things, Blockchain technology and even in developing Android and iOS mobile apps.





Their designers and developers carefully understand client’s requirements and help them to get full advantage of ecommerce platforms. Xicom has an expert team of over 300 highly skilled website developers who take a keen interest in developing and delivering high quality ecommerce websites having amazing UI/UX.





It has an excellent track record of more than 15 years, and till now it has satisfied over 1500 clients worldwide from its quality services. Xicom is an ISO 9001 certified company and has helped so many SMEs across the world by building their result-oriented and cost-competitive ecommerce website solutions.





InLogic IT Solutions





Website : https://www.inlogic.ae

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2010

Employees: 50 – 249

Hourly Rates: NA





InLogic IT Solutions is one of the most popular Web Development Companies in Dubai, UAE catering to the requirements of valuable customers in the UAE. This is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. It offers all kinds of premium web design and web development services in Dubai having specialized in ecommerce website development.





They design innovative, responsive and search engine friendly websites for all popular shopping carts like Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and OpenCart. They also offer many ecommerce related services like Shopify Cart Store, BigCommerce Store Design, Magento website design, OpenCart Store design, WooCommerce Store design and WordPress customization.





Hence those businesses which want to design a creative application for their retail shop can contact InLogic IT Solutions. You can establish your online store easily through InLogic ecommerce web development services. Their dedicated team is always ready to serve you in the best possible way.





Their primary focus is on site designing, theme customization, plugin development and third-party integrations (API) to deliver best ecommerce application solutions.





Go Gulf





Website : https://www.go-gulf.ae

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2005

Employees: 20-50

Hourly Rates: NA





Go Gulf company was founded in 2005 and since then it has grown from a web portal development company into a full-fledged, international and online web application design and development company specialized in Ecommerce website development. Apart from these services, it also offers custom website development services and business consultancy services for its highly valued clients in the UAE and the rest of the globe.





They provide services like building online stores, including database planning, stock handling and performance optimization. Go Gulf claim that their custom ecommerce solutions can give you an advantage against your competitors in the market. They develop ecommerce web projects, custom corporate solutions and also do web portal development, bank & payment gateway integration, leads management & ERP, multiple platforms based development and more.





Go Gulf boasts of corporate specialization and international standards adherence. They have European management & Dubai based headquarter. Go Gulf team has handpicked international professionals having one goal, i.e. to achieve success for their clients. This company offers excellent and reasonably priced services.





Vosco Technologies





Website : https://www.vocso.com

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2009

Employees: 50-99

Hourly Rates: $50-99/hr





Vosco Technologies was founded in 2009 with a vision to provide international level website design and development services to businesses and startups across India, UAE and other regions. They started as a Web development companies in UAE but soon began to be recognized as a leading company in Dubai, UAE offering quality Ecommerce website development services and also mobile app development services.





It is a competent web design company which consists of knowledgeable and highly skilled international IT professionals who have a wide range of experience with the latest and advanced ecommerce website design, development and promotion skills.





Vosco provides custom shopping cart software solutions for your online store to provide hassle-free shopping experience to your valuable customers. It also offers advanced responsive Magento ecommerce website development services with robust features.





Their designed and developed Magento solutions are capable of impressing visitors and prompting them to place buy orders from the showcased products quickly.





INGIC





Website : https://www.ingic.com

Location: Dubai-UAE, US, Singapore, UK

Founded: 2012

Employees: 50-249

Hourly Rates: $25-49/hr





INGIC is known for its high quality website design, development and promotion services having specialised in Ecommerce website development and mobile app development. It has a team of highly skilled and creative IT professionals who are located in Dubai, UAE and many other parts of the world.





They use the latest cutting edge technologies and tools to develop amazing websites, ecommerce and other software solutions. INGIC aim is to develop state of the art ecommerce websites to increase client approach. Their ecommerce solutions help companies to grow faster and smarter.





The unique features of the ecommerce solutions developed by INGIC are the smooth checkout experience and choice of 50 different payment gateways. Their ecommerce solutions perform faster transactions removing hurdles in order placement.





They provide a dynamic shopping cart and can integrate your websites with third-party APIs making your business processes smooth, faster and seamless. INGIC also offers cutting edge security to your ecommerce sites, protecting your customers' data and preventing severe security breaches.





TechGropse





Website : https://techgropse.com/

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2012

Employees: 50-100

Hourly Rates: $25 – $49/hr





TechGropse is one of the leading Ecommerce development company in UAE. It offers ecommerce website development services based on all leading platforms and frameworks. It has over five years of experience, and they have served several global clients and delivered hundreds of projects. During this period, this company has grown both in terms of infrastructure as well as employees.





They develop such kind of ecommerce solutions which can recognize, target and efficiently interact with users and build a long-lasting relationship between your brand and its audience. Therefore, TechGropse is a highly trusted company in this domain.





TechGropse offers ecommerce mobile app solutions for various businesses, including retail stores, grocery stores and more. They are expert in building Magento and PrestaShop based ecommerce stores for online businesses. Ecommerce solutions built by TechGropse assist merchants to select their own online shopping app themes and offers them lots of other advantages.





Some of the features of ecommerce apps developed by them are - amazing user experience, easy registration process, push notification, app wallets, supports multiple payment options and coupons & deductions features.





Branex





Website : www.branex.ae

Location: Dubai, UAE

Founded: 2014

Employees: 50 – 200

Hourly Rates: $30 -- $50/hr





Branex is a leading company providing one-stop solutions for all of the business needs, whether it is ecommerce websites, mobile apps or any other kind of website design and development work. This company tries its best to surpass customers' expectations by offering excellent quality and timely business solutions. They provide cost-effective services for businesses in the UAE.





They guide you to choose the right ecommerce platform to power your online business. They offer exceptional web design experiences from premium ecommerce themes to customized customer centric stores. Their solutions leverage modern-day technology and turn visitors into loyal customers.





Branex provides two types of ecommerce development services. First is custom ecommerce website development and second is open source ecommerce development.





Custom ecommerce development is fit for large organizations with unique requirements. They have a strong focus on the shopping cart module and the credit card merchant provider to provide more security and performance to their ecommerce websites.





Open source ecommerce development is best fit for entrepreneurs and small businesses who want custom website solutions in a cost-effective budget.





They are expert in developing ecommerce solutions based on Magento, WooCommerce, Big-Commerce, osCommerce, PrestaShop, OroCRM and OpenSource.





Conclusion





We dug deep to obtain this extensive list of top and best ecommerce website development companies in the UAE. We went through numerous top review websites like GoodFirm, Clutch, Glassdoor etc. to get a sense of feedback and review these websites. We even contacted some of the companies to get their recent work samples and client details to connect and validate their claims. We hope this list will be helpful for you in selecting your required and desired company or Website Developer in Dubai to build your amazing ecommerce website or eStore.





This is an updated list and carries recent information. However, if you think that your company name should also feature in this list, please leave your details in comment section and we will get in touch with you to validate the claim to include your Web development company in an updated list.



















