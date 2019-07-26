Email Marketing: The Ultimate Way To Refine Brand Loyalty

Brand loyalty is the likelihood of some consumers to continue purchasing the same brand of goods rather than choosing for other competing brands. When a business has a large set of brand loyal customers, it can sustain market competition effectively with increased ROI. Brand loyal customers often looking for values and benefits they are getting from a product or service. If they are able to get what they want, they remain loyal to a particular brand irrespective of its cost. Hence, businesses are focusing more on making an emotional connection with their audience and offer a distinct value with a purchase to retain more brand loyal customers. Besides, in order to acquire more loyal customers, many companies are introducing loyalty programs which are a powerful means to increase customers' loyalty.





However, sometimes companies do not opt for the right channel to communicate the loyalty program to their audience. According to the Wall Street Journal , email has the potential to give the highest return on investment for each dollar spent on marketing efforts. Email marketing is the most efficient way to reach out to your customers, grow their consumer base, and build a worthwhile reputation. IF you spend a penny on marketing a product or service, it should be spent very well. And, email is the most suitable way to stay connected with your user base.





In fact, according to Hubspot study , almost 99% of consumers check their email on a daily basis. So, while you want to create a successful loyalty program, include email marketing in your strategies.





This article will give you in detail explanation about how email marketing can benefit your business while you want to refine brand loyalty.





Send personalized messages





Email is the optimal way to send a personalized message to your potential customers. As today’s consumer is blasted with marketing email all the time, they tend to acknowledge only the personalized and relevant messages. Other emails are just get discarded without reading. You have an opportunity to send customized messages and content based on the subscribers' preferences and buying patterns with email marketing. Email segmentation allows you to deliver the most appropriate messages and content to the consumer.





Moreover, when you send personalized emails, you are bonding with your customers. This practice helps to build a strong relationship with customers. And, once your consumer finds valuable services from your end, they will be connected with your business. Thus, you can increase brand value by dispatching individualized email messages to your audience.





Keep your audience informed





Sometimes, it is difficult to reach out to a mass audience with customized messages. Especially, if you have an exceptional promotion for members only. In this situation, sending the email will bring you the desirable results. For instance, if you want to offer a special discount deal to your gold members only, how would you approach them? Would calling them will work? Probably not, because you might not get to contact them at the right time. Likewise, sending direct mail will be too time-consuming. So, as a solution, you can send member specific bulk mail, and get the results you are looking for.





In addition, with email, you can efficiently inform the customers about any updates or important messages. Most of the time, industry experts suggest using email marketing when a company needs to create a loyalty program that helps to retain more customers.





Offer participation bonuses





Distributing bonuses or gifts is the easiest way to get customers' attraction and engagement. If you opt for email marketing to build customer loyalty, you are taking a step forward towards success. You can send surveys or contests via email and encourage their participation.





In addition, according to Statista , there are more than 3.5 million email users across the world. It means that sending emails to your consumers will help you to drive more business. Also, when they are eligible for rewards, you can send them a direct invitation to enjoy the perks through an email. Thus, more and more businesses are using email marketing strategies to build customer loyalty.





Social connections





If you want to encourage more brand loyalty, you can integrate your company's social media platforms with your email marketing tactics . This mode of cross-platform connections aids in getting more loyal customers. You can easily entice your already-loyal social media followers to subscribe to your email list and inspires some of your interested email subscribers to get more engaged on various social media platforms.





The social connections will help you increase a user base who are loyal to your brand. And, with their, lively participation or word of mouth, they will bring many more customers in. Both way, you’ll be inspiring more user accommodation with the publicity of your brand, which will cultivate a more powerful sense of aggregate loyalty over time.





Automate the conversation

Email loyalty building offers an advantage to send the right message to the right customer at the right time. Depending on the geographic location, your audience may be actively checking email at different times. Hence, practically, it is not possible to manually send all the emails, but don't worry! There are tons of tools available that assist in automating the email conversation. The automation will not only help you to reach out to the intended audience but saves your time so that you can focus on the other core business functions.





Effective email always helps businesses to entice customers’ participation. More importantly, when you want to create a successful loyalty program , an email will help to trigger customers' active participation.





In fact, according to an article, personalized emails trigger consumers’ to take actions, which often positively impact any organization.





Reaching out to your customers is the first step to communicate your business values. As mentioned earlier, email is the most convenient, and efficient way to stay connected with your audience. Especially, when you are refining brand loyalty strategies, it is essential to use email marketing to promote your program. Also, communicating about your business offerings including promotional offer with loyalty points, email is the best option to get successful results.





So, if you want to create a successful loyalty program that thrives more sales for your business, do not forget to utilize the most lucrative channel – Email Marketing.



