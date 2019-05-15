Email Opt-in Best Practices for Coaching Websites

To build and sustain a coaching business, consistently attracting leads and converting them into coaching clients is very important.Anubhav Bhattacharyya
Email Opt-ins on your website are necessary to consistently generate quality leads for your coaching business. A growing Email List of prospects is an asset you have complete control over. And you can market your coaching service and offers to your subscribers through strategic email campaigns.
The Key points from this article are -
1. Defining your target audience -
If your website, copy and coaching service doesn't resonate with your website visitors, then your business will struggle. You need to be able to understand their pain points (objections, insecurities, and fears), and then deliver your message/service that is equally resonating & persuasive.
It is also important to note that people in your Target Audience will eventually become a part of your Target Market, i.e. they will have increased interest in your products & services.
A target market is anyone who might be interested in your products or services. Your target audience is the group of people—one of the groups described above, for example—to whom you direct a specific marketing asset or ad. - Crazy Egg
So your persuasion & lucrative offers should really draw them in.
You can define your target audience in the following way -
Knowing your target audience is more than just segmenting the people who will buy your product or service. It is about identifying those potential customers who also have the means & the motivation to do so.
2. Effective copywriting in your Email Opt-in forms -
“Opt-in copy is not the place to be generic or vague.” - Neil Patel
Your copy should be able to paint a very clear picture of what your content, guides and services can do for your target audience. It won't work if you just state what your content is and what it contains. Learn to value your audience and their time.
Make your opt-in form short & easy for visitors to fill and sign-up. Using effective copywriting in your form helps a lot in capturing their attention and compelling them to click the CTA button.
Instead of a generic CTA like "Subscribe", use keywords & phrases that best define your niche and something that triggers your audience into readily signing up to your list.
3. Email Opt-in positioning and design -
78% of websites make it easy to sign-up & opt-in to their list, yet 22% really make it difficult for the visitor.
Easy to "opt-in" means -
Difficult to "opt-in" means -
A pervious study found that adding more fields to an opt-in form suppresses opt-ins.
By asking for too much information, you'll scare of your prospects. So, learn to respect your audience's time, energy and privacy.
4. Building the relationship with subscribers on your Email List -
Now that you have setup your opt-in form on your website, and are starting to get traffic, you can't just sit back and relax. The people who subscribe to your list need to be engaged right from the onset. Remember -
First impressions are everything, especially when it comes to email marketing. In the online world, you don’t get to network face to face with a person, so it’s a lot harder to make a lasting impression.
There are a few ways to build this engagement & give sufficient value to your subscribers. This way eventually you can start selling your product or service via email.
Bonus: How to Re-engage with inactive/"dead" email subscribers -
Just remember that it is always easier to re-engage with your inactive or "dead" subscribers than gaining new followers from scratch.
So, go ahead and give it a try. Value your client's time and give them personalised attention if they become a subscriber. Good luck and Good Coaching!