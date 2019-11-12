Emerging Trends in Technology You Need to Know Right Now!





It won’t take much of a time to decipher that the world is slowly evolving towards a technological revolution that would soon occupy the prime position in the future that beholds. Of course, not all technologies make it to the forefront with similar galore.





But also there are exceptional instances like the mobile app development company which has arrived a long way since the introduction of the first-ever iPhone in 2007 and the inception of the Android smartphone revolution starting from the HTC Dream.





As we are nearing 2020, it's very much possible that the custom software development company might surprise us with new, improved and innovative technological patterns that might spread its huge impact on the way we interact with our smartphones and other portable devices. Now, get hooked on to the section below and check out the emerging trends in technology for the year that would arrive.





Artificial intelligence : Artificial Intelligence has been quite successful in securing its prime position in the list of emerging trends in technology for quite some years now, along with confirming its name in the 2020 technology predictions as well.





Computers now share the same capability as humans in learning about the world. This enormous leap of AI capabilities has only been possible because of the massive rise in computing power and data. The enterprise mobility services are another phenomenal example of this explosion in data, which has enabled AI to advance at a lightning speed since the past couple of years. Thus greater the data an AI has, the less time it would take to complete tasks and with much more precision.





That AI would be a quite a vogue in 2020 is a much-known fact now. However, let's ponder over the growth and speed of AI with the help of which it would encompass more human tasks by 2020. Its list of present-day tasks of enabling computers to read (messages and reports), view (facial recognition), listen (by enabling Amazon Echo to answer any command), speak (Siri being able to give an appropriate answer) and also record emotions (through effective computing) would help AI become a technology in the long run that no longer would seek human intervention to aid its learning. Thus acting as a boon for any custom software development company.





IoT : IoT is not a very recent term and has been quite placing itself in the list of upcoming technologies to look out for, for the past many years and has now again got its mention in the list of technologies for the year 2020.





Even if its usage in the software development company is quite laid out in connecting devices and home with each other for quite some time, the future presents a different story for IoT altogether. We can very well expect everything smart in the years that would follow. While still a handful, it is forecasted that by 2020, a quarter of billion cares would get hooked by the internet, making them much smarter.





Our homes that already lists a series of smart products such as TVs, water heaters, microwaves, yoga mats, and the voice-enabled personal assistants like Amazon Echo, etc, would find new entrants after them, and this phenomenon would occur in only a matter of time.





There are already a lot of devices, but IoT is only getting started. Also, predictions state almost 75 billion total connected devices to support the arrival of the technology in 2020.





Blockchain : In comparison to AI, this development feature is still a thing to be perceived from far. However, even after this, Blockchain development has achieved and secured a zenith point in the rundown of top innovation patterns of 2020. Blockchain innovation is definitely here to stay for the long run. Even if it's still in use by a handful of custom software development company, but, by 2020, the world would see its mass appropriation.





For the people still unaware, Cryptographic forms of money, rather most importantly, the Blockchain component, would be diverted into numerous monetary standards and further drifted in the market only in comprehendible financial forms. So individuals as of now could start off with doing their ordinary exchanges with them.





Big Data : With the rapid increasing conglomeration of machines and mankind, the gadgets that we encounter with each waking hour have each turned into a big archive of information. This information which is making its place is to be changed over into essential data and knowledge for enterprise app development companies to use for offering better assistance.





Now, that was a quick sneak peek into the upcoming technology trends to be welcomed in 2020.








