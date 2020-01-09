Entrepreneurial Mindset; 8 Sturdy Signs You Deserve To Be An Entrepreneur

Having an entrepreneurial mindset is like planting a sapling. Firstly, You invest your time and money. Then, you take care of it, expecting something worthwhile after all patience and diligence.





However, like a sapling sown in a wrong site, many businesses fail to grow.





Statistics reviewed that 20 percent of small businesses fail in their first year, 30 percent in their second year, 50 percent fail after five years in business, and 70 percent in their 10th year in business. Well, this really tells that entrepreneurship is not for everyone.





If you believe you are destined to take part in entrepreneurship pursuit, check out the following sturdy signs to know if truly you deserve to be an entrepreneur.

1. You Like To Learn To Educate Yourself





Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society. You can't begin a career, for that matter entrepreneurship, unless you have the essential education that is needed.





Do you have the legal knowledge or experience about the path you want to take in the race of entrepreneurship? If you do, then you are set for entrepreneurship.





Whether you are reading books, watching informal documentaries, researching, listening to a podcast from successful people you are always educating yourself.





Education derives knowledge, knowledge is powerful and gives fact. And also, you can’t be in an ideological battle to redeem the soul of entrepreneurship if you don’t have facts.

However, as long as you like to learn to educate yourself, and you are ready to gather facts, then you are set for entrepreneurship.













An entrepreneur will do whatever needs to be done for the good of the business. Especially when it comes to anything important pertaining to their path, they don't leave them to chance.





However, this is all being active.





Being active is a great entrepreneurial mindset and might be particularly beneficial for you gearing to be an entrepreneur. If you continually improve on your success and never rest in your comfort zone, and you love achieving without leaving things to chance, entrepreneurship might just be for you.





3. You Don’t Put To Hurry to Take Action





Impatience is a self sabotage. When you jump to a hasty conclusion, you end up creating an artificial timeline in your mind. When people or processes fail to align to that timeline, the mind can run wild. Impatience, unsurprisingly, is a common byproduct of the entrepreneurial mindset. However, clouds the judgement, detracts from your credibility, and cause many damages.





If you really put to hurry any time you want to take an action, never think of becoming an entrepreneur because you will end up wasting resources. Don’t rush yourself. Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Think decades, and not month by month.





4. You Don’t Like To Waste Resources





There’s no doubt about it, resources use is dispatched with consequences. It naturally generates emissions and other untoward environmental effects across the entire life cycle of each and every product.





Any successful entrepreneur will tell you that running your own business takes creativity and quick thinking without any resources wasting.





When you turn off a light, where does the light g0? Well, no light!





When you waste resources, where does it go? Well, it’s a lost, no profit!!





So therefore, as an individual looking forward to be an entrepreneur, it is advisable for you not to waste resources because every resources incurred in a business as it role to play.





5. You Always Put To Test Your Creativity





A rigorous observation of the entrepreneurial process shows that creative thinking is the must have skill of an entrepreneur for the creation of new ideas. Creativity allows a person to come up with interesting conceptions, which gives so many advantages to entrepreneurs. Moreover, the desire to create is one of the deepest yearnings of the human soul. Creativity is not something new, however, it is the practice of setting up a business or setting yourself up as self-employed.





Essentially, creative entrepreneurs are investors in talent and those who put it to test truly come out on top.





6. You’re Not Afraid To Take Risk





It takes a courageous individual to be an entrepreneur. Not the same sort of courage that has firefighters racing up burning buildings or marines landing on beaches. But it is the courage to take risks with money, time and effort that could so easily be avoided.





Looking at the successful entrepreneurs of today, they enjoy taking risks. They get a kick out of taking control of situations. And, they’re confident enough to believe that it will all work out. However, they don’t get to worry about what people think. They can’t because if they did care they would have to listen to all of those people telling them that their plan won’t work and that they have no dealings starting a new business.









7. You’re A Good Effective Time Manager





Great entrepreneurs work an average of 60 hours a week, with some working much more than that. Entrepreneurs understand that their time is the most valuable asset they own. However, becoming an entrepreneur, your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow. You must govern the clock and not to be governed by it.





Entrepreneurs have a different view of their time. What matters most to entrepreneurs isn’t the hours they spend planning sales strategies or figuring out the design of a landing page. It’s the result of those efforts, as they were effective in managing their time to derive a worthwhile result.





8. You Can Be At The Helm of Money And Otherwise Saving





How many times have you been told that saving money is a good thing?





Financial specialists recommend that you save a bit of money every month, but that's easier said than done. After all, it’s not uncommon for entrepreneurs to live paycheck to paycheck. Entrepreneur subsisting paycheck to paycheck have limited or no savings and are at greater financial risk if suddenly unemployed than individuals who have amassed a cushion of savings.





Class act Actor Paul Newman doesn't need the money when he starts selling salad dressings in 1982. So he donates 100 percent of his money after-tax profits.





However, if you want to be an entrepreneur, you’ll need to break away from this cycle and start budgeting and saving. At times, this will be a trying task, but it must be done so as to invest in your future as an entrepreneur.



