Famous Quotes To Enrich Yourself

Famous is a trend, being famous is classy. In our perspective, the one who is very much familiar to us and popular is often recognized as famous. This can be related to a person, thing or place. The things & people who always revolve in your mind and make a great difference in your life are known to be famous.





At times there are some words of inspiration that motivate us and make us feel satisfied. These words of wisdom are those which are said by any progressive thinker or an influencer or a famous personality. Their sayings become popular among masses and people start following them.





When people start adopting something from someone or if they are influenced by them, then the simple quotes and sentences from their personalities become famous quotes.





These quotes help us in changing our outlook and make us walk in a constructive direction by assisting us in thinking out of the box. This thinking at the same mind changes our perspective of taking life. It helps us in developing a broader outlook.





The more you read these quotes and words, the more you feel a better change in and around yourself. So let us explore some of the most acceptable Famous Quotes.

Exciting Famous Quotes





“Without an open-minded mind, you can never be a great success.” — Martha Stewart

“If you do things well, do them better. Be daring, be first, be different, be just.” — Anita Roddick

“The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible.” — David Ogilvy

“Success is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill

“Being ignorant is not so much a shame as being unwilling to learn.” — Benjamin Franklin

“Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgement that something else is more important than fear.” — Ambrose Redmoon

“The third-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the majority. The second-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the minority. The first-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking.” — A. A. Milne

“Everyone is a genius at least once a year. The real geniuses simply have their bright ideas closer together.” — Georg Christoph Lichtenberg

“Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear of doing it. Twice, to learn how to do it. And a third time, to figure out whether you like it or not.” — Virgil Garnett Thomson[/pullquote]

“Don’t spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door.” — Coco Chanel

“Optimism is the one quality more associated with success and happiness than any other.” — Brian Tracy

“Numbing the pain for a while will only make it worse when you finally feel it. ”— Albus Dumbledore

“Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale

“Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, maybe you should set up a life you don’t need to escape from.” — Seth Godin

“Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.” — Bernard M. Baruch

“What we can or cannot do, what we consider possible or impossible, is rarely a function of our true capability. It is more likely a function of our beliefs about who we are.” — Anthony Robbins

“Let others lead small lives, but not you. Let others argue over small things, but not you. Let others cry over small hurts, but not you. Let others leave their future in someone else’s hands, but not you.” — Jim Rohn

“The greater damage for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that is too low and we reach it.” — Michelangelo

“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, Love as you’ll never be hurt, Sing like there’s nobody listening, And live like its heaven on earth.” — William W. Purkey

Final Words

Famous is the one whom we easily recognize and learn something or the other from them. The identity becomes popular because of us. If we follow and accept the words said by popular personalities, then their words become famous in the world.





I hope now you must be aware of the most impressive words of all time.