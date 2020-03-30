Inspirational quotes from famous personalities

Encouraging words to nudge you forward to a brighter future and a better self.

By Radhika
30th Mar 2020
We have all read stories of people who have lead extraordinary lives. They have been able to do the work they love, made bold choices to live a life they dreamt of.


Getting to know their stories – of success, of failures, and of struggles makes us feel they were as vulnerable as we are, yet pushed through! We’ve admired them, cherished watching about them and wanted to develop those traits.


Here are inspirational quotes from these very people that we look up to.


To pursue your dreams


The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams. – Oprah Winfrey


A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want. –Madonna


Whatever happens, take responsibility –Tony Robbins


There’s always a way – if you’re committed. –Tony Robbins


When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. –Henry


Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up. –Pablo Picasso


Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover. – Mark Twain


You were born with wings, why prefer to crawl through life? – Rumi


Live life as if everything is rigged in your favor. –Rumi


Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray. –Rumi


I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done. –Lucille Ball


And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom. –Anais Nin


Go out of your comfort zone


If you want something and you’ve never had it before, you’re going to have to do something you’ve never done before in order to get it. –Tiffany Dufu


Being brave is not being unafraid but feeling the fear and doing it anyway. When you feel fear, try using it as a signal that something really important is about to happen. –Gloria Steinem


Be passionate about what you believe in and do not be afraid to stand alone, because you may find yourself in a position one day where you have to stand alone. That doesn’t mean it’s easy; it isn’t. –Olympia Snowe.


Don’t look at your feet to see if you are doing it right. Just dance. –Anne Lamott


Don’t let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It’s your place in the world; it’s your life. Go on and do all you can with it, and make it the life you want to live. –Mae Jemison


If you organize your life around your passion, you can turn your passion into your story and then turn your story into something bigger – something that matters. –Blake Mycoskie


There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you. –Maya Angelou


I believe that the only courage anybody ever needs is the courage to follow your own dreams. –Oprah Winfrey


To leaders


leading


The way you tell your story to yourself matters. –Amy Cuddy


I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. - Maya Angelou


Courage is the most important of all the virtues, because without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage. - Maya Angelou


Nothing will work unless you do. - Maya Angelou


Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning. - Maya Angelou


The need for change bulldozed a road down the center of my mind. - Maya Angelou


Never doubt yourself. Never change who you are. Don’t care what people think and just go for it. – Britney Spears


Leaders spend 5% of their time on the problem & 95% of their time on the solution. Get over it and crush it. Tony Robbins


To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others. Tony Robbins


If you’re someone people count on, particularly in difficult moments,that’s a sign of a life lived honorably. –Rachel Maddow





Don’t be patient and don’t wait for someone to ask you and don’t think everyone’s going to like you, because if you’re not pissing someone off, you’re probably not doing your job! And that’s how change happens, because people are bold and audacious. – Cecile Richards


To living the life you want

Live the life you want


If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. - Maya Angelou


How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes! -Maya Angelou


Life loves to be taken by the lapel and told: “I’m with you kid. Let’s go.’ - Maya Angelou


We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated. - Maya Angelou


Don’t let the incidents which take place in life bring you low. And certainly don’t whine. You can be brought low, that’s ok, but don’t be reduced by them. Just say, ‘That’s life.’ - Maya Angelou


All great artists draw from the same resource: the human heart, which tells us that we are all more alike than we are unalike. - Maya Angelou


The future belongs to those who prepare for it today. – Malcolm


The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus. – Bruce Lee


Little by little, one travels far – J.R.R. Tolkien


I’ve failed over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed. – Michael Jordan


You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take. – Wayne Gretzky


If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right. – Henry


The best way to predict your future is to create it. – Abraham Lincoln


Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly. – John F Kennedy


Do what you have to do, to do what you want to do. – Denzel Washington


Better a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without. – Confucius





It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities. - J.K Rowling


Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. Lao Tzu


Where focus goes, energy flows. Tony Robbins


You see, in life, lots of people know what to do, but few people actually do what they know. Knowing is not enough! You must take action -Tony Robbins


It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently. – Tony Robbins


However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. – Stephen Hawking





The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new. –Socrates


Fill your life with women that empower you, that help you believe in your magic and aid them to believe in their own exceptional power and their incredible magic too. women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars. –Nikita Gill


Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it by use. –Ruth Gordon


The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any. –Alice Walker


I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear. –Rosa Parks


believe in magic



Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it. –Roald Dahl


Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life. – A.P.J Abdul Kalam


There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed. –Ray Goforth

