15 Best Marketing Tools to Increase your Sales

Whether it’s a small business or an enterprise, every business needs to have its marketing game on point.





Big businesses invest heavily in marketing and promoting their products on various platforms like Google, social media, banner ads, etc. but, a small business that cannot afford big marketing budget hence, lacks behind and fails.





Did you know around 90% of the startup fails within the first year of establishment? Do you know why?

Well, there are lots of variable factors that result in business failures but one of the major ones is marketing. Marketing is all about running the right campaign based on the products, audience, and channel.





To make your campaign optimized and organized you need to have the right tools. In this article, we will provide you with an 18+ marketing tool that will definitely increase your sales.





Content Generation Tool

“Content is King”





You've got to have the best content to see business growth. Whether it’s Google or your customers, everyone expects content that helps them in solving their problems. If you can solve someone's problems, then you are most likely to make him your customer for life.





To generate content that helps your customers in solving problems, you need to find the problem first. So, the following tool helps you in creating the best content-





Google

Google is the most used search engine in the world with 80-85% of market share. Ranking your website for keywords helps you in increasing sales.





What do you do when you want to buy or search for something?





Google it!





But, how Google will help you in creating content that ranks and viewers find interesting?

Google can help you in finding the topics or problems people are facing related to your industry. You can then create content like articles, videos, etc. solving that issue. Simple, isn’t it?





Just put in the keyword related to your industry and you can get various topics to write about from the suggestion section as well as on auto-fill keywords. People are searching for all these keywords and questions.





For example- Search for the keyword “How to start a business” on google.com

You’ll notice Google is providing you with auto refill options. All of these can be your potential content topics.

When you scroll down you’ll notice there are few suggestions provided by Google, they are your content topic.





And hey, it’s Free

Google Trends

Google Trends is yet another amazing product that is free and provides you with some amazing results. They are best if you want to find out what is trending and where is it trending.





If your customers are from specific demographics like the US, Google Trends can give you location-specific results related to your industry. You can create content specific to that region.

You can use related queries or interests by region to create a specific topic for your content. The content created not only ranks for the keyword for a specific region but also brings relevant traffic to your site.

When you are creating content or marketing your business you need to have graphic design services. Around 80-90% of all the people are visual meaning creating a moving design can influence the viewer in buying your products.

EveryDesigns provides the best designs by organizing a design contest. You just have to provide the brief and you will receive different concepts crafted by multiple designers.

You can then select your favorite design and pay for only that design. It’s the world's easiest way of getting the design, isn’t it?

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo helps you in generating ideas, high-quality content, track performance, and identify influencers to promote your content.

The above dashboard shows you the engagement with a variety of filters to narrow down your analytics. You can use this data to create content that gets engagement as well as social signals.





You can also use this tool to find the best social media channels to get your content shared and increase engagement.

Content Optimization Tool

Now, you have created high-quality content that not only ranks but also engages your visitors. But, it is important for optimizing content for grammatical errors, keyword density, and other important optimization. The following tools can help you in optimizing your content.

Grammarly

Grammarly can help you in removing any grammatical errors and provide you with replacement words.

Grammarly also provides you with a content score that can make your job easy. Higher the score better than the content.





You also get to find whether it is engaging or boring based on the writing tone. If you want to make your writing your English professor then you got to have Grammarly.





It is free as well as pro versions, you can for free if you are on a budget but, if you have bucks and find a grammar correction tool then this is it.

Yoast SEO Plugin

Yoast is an SEO plugin that helps you optimize your on-page SEO. If you use WordPress as your website CMS then this must be your go-to plugin. Yoast not only helps you in writing title, description but also helps in optimizing content by scoring content based on a variety of SEO factors.





If everything is green like the title, description, Yoast Analysis then you are good to go, but if you find something in red or orange then improve that factor by highlighting it, until it turns green.

Website Management

Having an online presence is important nowadays, and what is the best way to be online then having a website?

A website helps your business in getting more customers and creating a global presence. If you have a website then you must require a website management tool. The following are the tools that can help in managing your website-

WordPress

Website management is the basic requirement that every business having a website needs. Using a CMS like WordPress can help you in making your job easy.





You do not need to learn the programming language to work on WordPress. There are different plugins that help your website from the functioning part and you can use page builders to drag and drop.





You can even use WordPress to build your own e-commerce website. About half the websites use WordPress to operate their website.

Email Marketing

If you ask me, email marketing is the best way of getting quality sales. You only get those mail ids who are interested in your product. Everyone is not your customer and email marketing funnels downs only your customers.





Using this method of marketing, people will visit your website regularly, which sends a good signal to Google and affects your ranking positively. The following are the best tools that you can use for marketing your brand via email-

MailChimp

MailChimp is one of the well-known email marketing tool that powers hundreds of webmasters in powering their marketing campaigns. The best part is it's free and comes with enough features to make small business.





When you start to get more customer base then you can use their paid plan which is as low as $9, Cheap marketing tool isn’t it?

Hubspot

Hubspot is not just an email marketing tool but a group of inbound marketing tools that consist of conversational bots, email marketing, and other tools.





These tools are designed specifically to create a marketing funnel that drives your customers through various stages of sales. These stages as defined by Hubspot are Attract, Engage, and Delight.





Hubspot has free as well as paid software. You can start with the free version and eventually when your business starts getting bigger, you can purchase the paid version to increase the functionality of the software.





Social Media Marketing

Social media is one of the biggest channels that has the potential of making or breaking your brand image. The daily visitor count on social media websites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter is in millions, which makes it a potential source for brands to increase their customer engagement strategies.





Tracking social media signals from users will ensure that your products or services are indeed perceived as good. If you find people posting a negative review for your service or product quality, you can quickly get into damage control and prevent spoiling the brand image.





The tool that can help you in tracking, optimizing and using social media to its full potential is as follows-

MeetEdgar

MeetEdgar is a social media marketing tool that takes your social media campaign to auto-pilot. The biggest challenge that comes when handling a social media account is finding the relevant content, optimizing it and posting the content. You have to repeat the same process on different social media accounts. This is a lot of work.





Tools like MeetEdgar automate these processes and speed up your campaign. There is an A/B testing option, tracking and unlimited library of content, so you don’t have to worry about producing the content yourself.





The first month is free so you can try their service and if you find yourself liking the product then it is the best option for you to handle your social media channel.

Crowdfire App

Crowdfire App is a software that helps you compile content to post on your social media account. The algorithm helps the user in finding the relevant content based on your niche.





It assists you in optimizing your social media, it is a very powerful tool for handling your social media account. There are free as well as paid versions available in the market. The real potential of your social media can be utilized when you get the paid version of the app.

Statistics Tracking Tools

Statistics or Data is the most important part of any marketing campaign. Data-driven marketing helps in keeping track of what you did right and what you did wrong?





Planning different strategies and organizing different campaigns for your business can be overwhelming for you to track and certainly impossible.





Data collection tools help you in tracking your progress and ranking your various campaigns. The tools that are best at tracking your data are as follows-

Google Analytics & Search Console

Google Analytics & Search Console are free tools that help you in tracking your website visitors. These tools have become a marketing standard for every website.





These tools are designed to provide data on user activity and engagements within your website as well as Google. The basic difference between search console and analytics is, the search console provides the data on the website performance on Google whereas analytics provides website performance on the visitor side.

CrazzyEgg

CrazzyEgg is another marketing tool that provides valuable stats that the Google analytics and search console lacks. It adds another layer of information that can help you in improving your website performance.





Features like heatmaps, scrolling, A/B testing, user site recording, etc. can provide an additional layer of data that can help you in optimizing your website.





It is a paid product but the first 30 days are free.

SEO Tools

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization and it is one of the most important factors when it comes to online marketing. The main objective of SEO is to rank the website higher in the SERPs for specific keywords.





To do so, you would need a variety of tools, the following are the list of tools that you can use to improve your site’s SEO-

UberSuggest

UberSuggest is another best marketing tool that helps you in making your business increase sales. It is a free tool and provides you with data like search volume, Keyword ideas, content ideas, web traffic, SEO difficulty and much more.





If you are into digital marketing then this tool will help you in optimizing not only your content but also helps you in auditing your website and getting backlink data of your competitor.

It is one of the best marketing tools that can make your website rank higher in the SERPs, free of cost.

Ahref

Ahref provides you with a list of tools to use for optimizing your website as well as tracking your competitors. One of the most used tools that makes it best in the market is the content explorer. You can use this tool for content creation.





The number of tools that you get from Aherf is enough to make your website rank higher. You can run a site audit, analyze competitors for their backlinks, track your backlinks, and much more.





You can get a free trial for $7 and the full basic pack for $99.

Conclusion

Marketing is very important and when you are a small business it becomes a basic necessity. It is a method of helping your customers find your product.





How many of the tools have you used before?





What are your favorite tools?





Or did I miss your favorite tool?