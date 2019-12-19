5 Tips to Make Business Website Fast and Responsive

Responsive and fast website design nowadays is a necessity. The fact is, due to lack of time, the majority of people make use of their smartphones for researching before making any final purchase. In this fast-paced world of challenging business, you can't survive and stand ahead of your competitors if you don't have a responsive website.





Plan your Design First





Before start with designing your website, it's better to plan the entire layout first. In reality, many web designers generally begin by making a wire-frame first and then website's visual design before the coding part. It helps them only, wondering how? It will create a precise look as well as the feel you might be looking for.

Ensure to create numerous prototypes of the website as well as test them properly on several screen sizes to make sure the final design is responsive. Some tools that anyone can use to make responsive prototypes are Adobe Edge Reflow, InVision, Wirefy, and so on.





Be Cautious with the Navigation





Navigation, no doubt, is the imperative part of every website no matter how small or big it is. In simple words, we can say it's a roadmap for the visitors as well as enables them to access numerous pages on the website easily. In the case of a desktop version, the navigation will generally have noticeable links to each significant page. In the case of mobile devices, normal practice is using hamburger icon as well as hiding links just behind it.





But this is generally not the ideal approach every time; since some users might not understand, they have to tap the icon to uncover the menu. This can make some clients irritated/unsatisfied since they face difficulty in visiting different pages.





In such a case, an ideal methodology is to leave the most crucial menu visible and to utilize the hamburger menu in a better way for remaining links. Even, you can likewise incorporate links to different pages for the content on the homepage to ease the navigation.

Optimize Images





Images, as all know plays a vital role in the designing of a website; be it for business or some other purpose. Images can surely help you in making an emotive connection with the visitors as well as enable them to envisage the item they are planning to buy.





In addition to this, images have to be saved in a proper format, means JPG for scenic images as well as PNG-8 for logos as well as icons that need a proper transparent background. Another thing, you need to reduce the size of an image by utilizing a tool such as TinyJPG.





Consider utilizing images on your website that are simply optimized for different mobile breakpoints to minimize scaling and issues of bandwidth.





Adopt Frameworks





You can easily save enough amount of time in designing a responsive website on the off chance that you add a responsive outline to your work process. HTML framework like Bootstrap utilized in the HTML template, no doubt, is a perfect beginning point in case if you wish to design easy, static websites.





In addition to this, you can take benefit of some pre-made WordPress themes in case if you really desire to make an intricate website and wants to include a blog section into the marketing strategy. Frameworks like these are, no doubt, a perfect alternative in case someone is not a skilled coder; however, desire to do each and everything themselves.





Stick to Minimalist Design





In today's era, minimalistic design is in trend and with a valid and perfect reason. Wondering, what's that? The answer is pretty simple! It eliminates clutter, makes much simple for visitors or clients to concentrate on the website content hence enhancing conversion rates.





Also, it helps the site to load quicker since it makes use of fewer elements. It additionally works great with responsive website design since it can assist you in highlighting the most significant areas of the website.





Wrap Up





Responsive and fast website makes it easier for everyone to view the site with ease and also it can impact the reputation of your brand and conversion rates. By following the above-given tips, you will be able to make the website of your business appear great.



