5 Tips by Mohit Churiwal to Turn Your Website Into a Successful Brand

With the recent surge in use of internet by every single person in this world, a plethora of opportunities have opened up for entrepreneurs, especially who are involved in any services provided online. Any website or link is just two clicks away from a person which automatically exceeds the probabilities of success for your website.





However, it is to be kept in mind that there are a million options already available to customers and therefore, you have to make rigorous efforts to ensure that customers choose your website instead of any other for your services. For that, you have to build your website in such a manner that it turns into a successful brand.





Mohit Churiwal, from Surat recognized this at a ripe age of 16. When boys his age were busy playing video games, he was already working for a website called Instamax. Starting his career with his own website called Maxternmedia.com, he is now a successful content creator and an expert with digital strategies.





So here are 5 tips by him to turn your website into a successful brand:





Use Search Engine Optimisation- SEO is the method by which you can ensure that your website appears in the top when any person searches for particular services that you are offering on search engines like Google. The idea is to form content or write blogs which will focus on particular keyword variables. This remains the one of the most prominent and effective ways to promote your website and ensure traffic.





The first step will be to find the appropriate keyword that will generate traffic. The keyword when searched for by numerous people will automatically put your website on a top rank and will ensure permanent traffic on your website. The next step will be to form reasonable and well-researched content on your website and generate links that fall back to your website.





Ensure your presence on social media- In this age of digital media, each and every person has a mark on social media, whether it be Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Having a page on any or all such platforms will ensure that every person has access to your services since not everybody will take the effort to go and search for your website.





It is essential that you promote your services in every way possible. You need to provide direct links on your website to your Facebook, Instagram or any other social media accounts. Social media marketing is one of the best ways to make certain that people like your website and share it with as many people as possible.





Display your contact information prominently- The people visiting your website should not have to search for or scroll extremely down to have access to your contact information. If your website requires a call-to-action, then you must ensure that you have a prominent one and it is displayed clearly in bold on your website. You can use callout buttons or guides which will instruct the user to do the needful.





Also, it is important that the numbers or email id that you provide for the customers to reach you should be prompt and easily accessible.





Pay attention to the design- People get attracted to things more by looking at it rather than hearing about it. It is essential that you keep the customer hooked and place an impression on them. For this, firstly, you need to have a distinct logo which has to be simple and easy to remember. Take the example of Facebook or Twitter, where the logo itself establishes the name of the brand.





Also, the colour palette of your website has to be attractive too. A plain and boring colour will not make a mark on customers. The font of your website has to be perfect, neither too plain nor too fancy. You should pick up different fonts for headlines and the body. This will ensure that the customer gets impressed by the look of the website and remembers it distinctly.





Add value offers to customers- No person can ever say that they do not like free stuff. Offering value offers to attract customers is a renowned and practical online marketing technique. These ensure that the customers feel compelled to visit your website again and again. You can also add a personal touch to the offers if you know some of the customers and their needs.





Also, you should make it a point to keep your website updated with new content frequently and also ensure that you do not upload any false content. Keeping these tips in mind will make your website prominent among customers and will develop into a brand subsequently.