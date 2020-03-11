Benefits of Using Customer Satisfaction Survey Software

By JVR
11th Mar 2020
If you wish to see where exactly your organization stands, conducting a customer satisfaction survey is the best practice to have. Getting customer feedback not only lets you know about how good you are doing but can also help you in knowing about the loopholes.


It is always a great practice from big companies to start-up companies to conduct such surveys with the help of options such as customer satisfaction survey software. There can be a number of benefits that the company can enjoy conducting such surveys.  


Gaining Genuine Feedback: One of the most important reasons to conduct customer satisfaction surveys is to get genuine feedback from the customers. There are a number of times when the customer is happy with the services that you provide but may have a suggestion or a complaint regarding something. Getting to know this is important so that you can offer a solution to this problem. 


There are companies that may offer compensation to the customer who has provided the feedback through sweet gestures such as an extra discount or a gift. Also, the company works to see that other customers in the future do not face such inconvenience ahead. 


Keeping the Reputation Intact: Social media today has offered a free platform to every customer to post against a company. This generally happens when a customer is very much happy or is very disappointed. Whenever a bad post comes up, it is actually not good for the reputation of the company. Mostly, customers put up such posts only when they are not able to express their feelings properly to the brand. Hence, conducting surveys can help the customer to speak out about the bad experience so that you can offer a solution. This helps in turning an unhappy customer to a satisfied one and also helps in keeping your reputation intact. 


Retaining Customers: Today, every organization is going the extra mile to offer the best experience to the customers. In this case, it is important to see that your customers do not select someone else over you. Hence, you should make sure to get customer experience surveys conducted at regular intervals to see the areas where you need to work upon. Everything is getting updated soon; hence customers are also smart enough to know what is best for them. 


You need to have a close eye on them and these feedback surveys are a great help to that. Whether it is your customer support or billing or products, nothing should get average feedback. Check out the sections that have got the most average feedback, and you should start working on them to turn these average feedback to excellent ones.  

Tracking the Changes: Whenever you are making an upgrade or are making a change in your system, it is also important to notice what the customers think about it. If the customers are not happy with the change that you have made, there is no point in such a change. This is going to make your loyal customers also turn their backs on you. 


Thus, whenever you introduce something new in the system and change something, it is again important to run customer experience surveys and then make decisions accordingly to that. 


Make the Customers Feel Their Importance: Customers are happy not only with the products and services that you offer but also the way they are treated. They get satisfied when you solve the problems that they face instantly. But they get even happier when you make them feel that they are important for you. This can be done easily by counting on their valuable suggestions. With the help of customer satisfaction survey software, you can collect feedback from all the customers visiting you. 


There are many companies that make sure to acknowledge the feedback that the customer has provided. If it has some bad comments, they take care to resolve this issue so that the unhappy customer can be turned into a happy one. 


Advertising through Customers: When a customer is happy, he or she can bring in 5 more new customers to you. But when a customer is not happy, he or she can turn down 10 customers for you. Hence, customer satisfaction surveys are immensely important to know whether your customer is happy or not. 


You can out up questions such as whether the customer is likely to recommend the brand to someone else or not. This question is quite direct and often can get direct answers. This helps you in knowing whether the customer is going to bring new customers for you or is going to bad mouth your brand in front of your audience. 


A customer is loyal to you only when he or she is consistently getting great services from you and also when you make the person feel important each time. Getting feedback plays an important role in this. Making use of proper tools from the right place such as piHappiness helps the organizations in conducting rightful surveys and analyzing the data to work on them and getting more happy customers. 

