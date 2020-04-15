5 Tips by OkShravan to People Starting Career in Digital Marketing.

Not only high paying jobs but If you learn how to market services or products on digital platforms, you have dozens of options to making money even at comfort from your home says, Sharan Patil from TagDog Media. OkShravan AKA Shravan Patil has shared some of his personal experiences that will help you understand that choosing digital marketing as a career in 2020 is the right decision.





If are thinking about building a career in digital marketing with high paying jobs, you should surely go ahead. Digital marketing is the best and growing industry currently. You can get high paying jobs in digital marketing even if you don’t have a degree. With the gradual increase in the popularity of social media, a business must be virtually present 24*7 to not miss out on enormous opportunities to target the customers. This generation of internet, smartphones, and social media ensured that the old marketing traditions are dethroned. In the present time, a business can leverage so many digital technologies to directly address their customer just by understanding their needs.





Today, both individuals and businesses are conveniently getting digital and are beginning to modify their marketing techniques with digital marketing methods. It can be agreed that the new strategies are quicker, more realistic and flexible than the conventional ones. Since both large and small organizations are heading towards digital marketing for better growth, demands for experts in the field of digital marketing has increased and looked at the speed of digitalization, it is expected that the future of digital marketing will exceed all conventional marketing techniques.





Organizations in today’s time opting for digital marketing have a better chance to perform in the world market hence, Digital marketing students are trained to promote businesses through websites, social media, emails, and other digital mediums since the general population is easily approachable online.





Digital marketing is a constantly changing career field. The biggest challenge most people face in choosing digital marketing as their career is that the information available to get started in digital marketing is changing at a breakneck rate. There are several ways to get started in digital marketing but I will suggest that anyone interested in getting started in a career in digital marketing should take a standardized test, such as the Google Analytics, Facebook blueprint to understand self-potential and have a solid understanding of the industry.





There are several videos on YouTube teaching digital marketing in different languages. You can take time to develop a solid understanding of the business and why it requires digital marketing and who are their potential customers and who are more likely to be interested in their brand, as it will master your skill of understanding why a business needs digital marketing and how could you help the business acquire new customers by showcasing their business digitally.





By becoming certified digital marketeer your potential of digital marketing increases and by becoming certified specialist you can not only get a good-paying job but also you can focus on making money online and creating a personal brand by starting your own Digital Agency, Dropshipping, Blogging, E-Commerce, Affiliate Marketing, YouTube, Selling Online Courses.





As we have understood that digital marketing is used to connect through the digital medium with potential customers. With technology pacing at a speed, a professional in the digital marketing field is likely to be involved in multiple aspects of marketing. Here are the general areas a digital marketing professional will get involved in during their career in digital marketing:





• Content Marketing

• Brand Management

• Social Media Marketing

• Content Curation

• Marketing Strategy

• Data Analytics

• SEO (Search Engine Optimisation)

• SEM (Search Engine Marketing)

• Email Marketing

• Public Relation

• Pay-Per-Click

• Affiliate Marketing

• Marketing Automation

• Brand Reputation Management





That’s not it, Digital Marketing Professionals should be well versed with all acronyms, for example, PPC, SEO, SMO, SEM, SERPS, etc. It displays that you have additional digital marketing training and are well known for the industry language.





Here are some of the most popular online digital marketing certification courses that you can start with right now:





• Google AdWords Certification

• Google Analytics Certification

• SEMRUSH Academy

• Certifications by HubSpot

• Facebook Blueprint Certification

• Twitter Flight School





There are many certificates that are available online for Digital Marketing, but the above are some of the certificates which have global recognition. Google has 5 certifications that are free for all and there is no restriction on the number of attempts in multiple-choice tests.





The Google Analytics certification demonstrates the proficiency of the individual in analyzing the data of various campaigns and visitor activities on the web site. Same as Google, Bing is another search engine and has its own search certification, to get this certificate you can take free courses provided by Bing. Other than search engines, Social media platform such as Facebook also offers a certification called Facebook Blueprint. The certification is issued by Facebook directly. This Certified course focuses on Managing, Creating and Purchasing of ads on the Facebook platform with the teaching of Managing pages, selecting and using advertising objectives, targeting audiences for creating impact, using Audience insights and optimizing reach and frequency.





Along with these search engines and social media, there is more to digital marketing and HubSpot Certification covers the rest of it. HubSpot is software mostly used for marketing and sales of a product-based business. It aims to provide tools for social media marketing, content management, web analytics, Email Marketing, Landing pages, and SEO. planning is another important skill-set. One should have access to Media planning tools which will help you get the best ROI (Return of Investment) by making best use of display ads with understanding of analytics of ad serving. Same way, Social media skills are important too, as it includes online reputation management as well as paid media planning. You need to understand what kind of posts will create better engagement and how can you promote your product online.





There are many opportunities for digital professionals and employers are seeking out skilled employees on a rapid pace. Now is the time to act to become a skilled professional as more businesses want to exceed in competitive digital space. Digital marketing is a good career choice for anyone who has creative imagination and for one who can come up with campaigns to reach possible consumers, write great content which can help a business to communicate with consumers on a personal level.