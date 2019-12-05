5 Ways to Improve Your Sales Pipeline Using Salesforce

Are your sales deteriorating? Are you looking for ways to improve the sales performance of your business? If yes…. then perhaps the answer to your woes lies in your sales pipeline. Since the sales pipeline is a fundamental asset for closing deals and scoping out the phases of your sales cycle, it’s important that you manage your pipeline efficiently. So, what is a sales pipeline and how could you improve it for increasing your customer base and fetching greater profits?

A sales pipeline represents a systematic approach to selling a product or a service. It allows salespeople to have an idea of where exactly their prospects are in the pipeline and how quickly they can close a deal. In other words, it constitutes a process that involves acquiring leads, connecting and capturing their interest, marketing the products and eventually closing the deal. While the visibility provided by a sales pipeline serves as a platform for improving the bottom line of a business, it’s crucial to ensure its efficiency to improve their sales results. This is where a robust CRM system like Salesforce comes to picture. To leverage the complete benefits of this innovative CRM platform, it’s important to partner with a reliable Salesforce consultant.

How Can You Leverage Salesforce for Improving Your Sales Pipeline?

Listed below are five ways in which this robust CRM platform can help you improve your sales pipeline:

Automating Your Sales Pipeline: The Salesforce service cloud allows businesses to do away with manual processes by automating the sales processes. This helps sales reps to quickly find leads and close deals faster, which saves a lot of their precious time that they can utilize for improving their sales processes and accelerating their productivity. By automating the sales pipeline, sales reps feel more empowered.

Providing Personalized Customer Experiences: The marketing cloud tool offered by Salesforce includes an array of features that help marketers to drive highly personalized customer journeys across multiple touchpoints such as web, mobile, social, etc. from a unified platform. This improves customer engagement, as well as retention.

Improved Customer Service: To remain competitive, it’s important to cater to your customers in a way that offers a quick and appropriate resolution to their queries. Salesforce service cloud helps organizations to provide superior service to their customers by augmenting service quality and driving high-end user experience. By empowering sales reps to leverage service cloud for closing deals quickly, managing field service, personalizing customer care and predicting future needs for keeping the conversion flowing, businesses can take their customer-service to the next level.

Improved Communication: The Salesforce community cloud provides businesses with an opportunity to improve collaboration with partners, customers, employees and vendors for establishing better communication and interaction. With a connected ecosystem comprising of partner, distributor, reseller in place, businesses can enjoy improved sales and productivity.

Better Decision Making: The Salesforce Einstein analytics can be leveraged for deriving actionable insights, which can be leveraged for accelerating sales, enhancing customer service, optimizing business processes and maximizing ROI.

Quick Wrap Up:

A Sales pipeline is the heartbeat of a company. To ensure that it remains healthy and managed, it’s important to maintain it on a regular basis. Offering rich features, functionalities, analytics, customizability, and scalability, Salesforce has emerged as a popular sales automation and enhancement tool that has the ability to unlock a world of infinite opportunities for your business. So, make the most of your Salesforce investment by getting in touch with a Salesforce consulting partner.



