Four Trending Environmental Protection Suggestions

We should need to come together to save our mother nature and support environmental NGOs.

By George Stacey
21st Jan 2020
Given the current weather scenario, taking an initiative to protect and save the environment is one of the best things that you can do to protect planet Earth. The global weather statistics are changing at an alarming rate. As per studies and research conducted on the rising levels of pollution, extinction rate, and factors contributing towards global warming, it has been projected that the situation has become so worse that there is nothing much that can be done to improve it. 


But this is not true! While the most drastic weather changes such as the recent event of the Australian bushfires will have to be dealt with at governmental levels, we as responsible human beings can take small steps each day to protect the environment and make a significant difference. Small changes in the daily routine and lifestyle can reap benefits. 


While the most common methods of environment conservation are adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle and planting more trees, In this article, we will throw light on some lesser practiced methods of protecting the environment. Below we have mentioned some tips and lifestyle changes that will help curate a positive impact on the environment and protect the planet.  


The top 4 trending environment protection suggestions and tips:


Reduce your vehicle usage


Vehicular emission is one of the most prominent factors that contribute to environmental degradation. You can take steps to conserve the environment by selectively using your automobiles. Ride a cycle whenever you have to cover a shorter distance. Not only will this favor the environment, but it will also keep your health on track. If you do not know how to ride a bicycle, then you can commute by walking the distance. 


Reduce food wastage by donating


Can’t finish that plate full of vegetables? Don’t discard them by throwing them in the bin. Rather donate! This is a great method of eliminating food wastage. Statistics say that there are around 1 Billion starving people out there. Then why waste when you can feed someone. Another method of reducing food wastage is to keep a careful tab on the amount of food being consumed. 


Say no to plastic food packaging


A major initiative that an individual can take to protect the environment is to say no to plastic packaging. Plastic releases methane in the air which is very deadly for the environment. However, this can be controlled by limiting the use of plastic. Nowadays, many companies are opting for environment-friendly packaging methods to help save the environment from the harmful effects of plastic. Being an informed individual, you can take steps and make use of cloth and jute bags respectively. 


Environment-friendly products


There are a lot of companies that have started manufacturing products that are cruelty-free and are environment-friendly. You can start making purchases from such stores that support environment protection. Also, many organizations practice the resale of recyclable products which is again a great step towards environmental protection.  


The scientists at Norvergence LLC say that every small step that you take towards environment protection counts. A slight change in your day-to-day habits such as reducing energy consumption, water conservation, and altering transportation habits will help in spreading environmental consciousness. Being ignorant about environmental degradation will only worsen the situation. 


Make a move today! The most crucial thing to remember is that protecting and conserving the environment can start by simply taking a small step. Honest efforts go waste. Little steps will help make a positive impact on the environment making the planet a healthy place to live. 

Authors
George Stacey

I am George Stacey from New Jersey and working as an environmentalist and researcher at Norvergence LLC. I love to write on current environmental problem, climate change, global warming and various issues related to environment.

