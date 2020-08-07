What is the Future of On-Demand eCommerce Mobile Apps: Explore Everything to Know About it!

Nowadays all the businesses are heading towards digitalization, the mobile app has become an essential part of the business ecosystem. Modern days apps have not only gained tremendous popularity among the businesses but it has also become a popular and essential tool for everyone's life for all. During the last few years, business giants are investing more in app development, small businesses have also understood the importance of mobile app and significance incorporating it into their business activities.





The popularity of the app can be measured from the fact that there are around 1.8 million apps on the App Store while 2.47 million apps on Google Play, this number was measured during the second quarter of 2019 and is expected to jump high in the nearby future. The mobile app offers an end number of opportunities for businesses, they can leverage benefits like improving their brand awareness, customer engagement, deliver personalized content, increase sales, and much more.





Futuristic Mobile App Trends to Consider for Your Business to Boost Its Success

Mobile apps have made their way to people's lives and have gained huge popularity in lesser time. As per the report, US adults spend around 3 hours 35 minutes with their smartphones per day in 2018 and as per the prediction, this number will increase by 11 minutes annually. While the same report reveals that users spend 90% of their time on the app through their mobile phones while 77% via tablets. Hence it's not wrong in saying that the app has gained huge popularity compared to smartphones.





Even most of the businesses today are leveraging the potential of mobile apps to grow their business and reach more customers worldwide. By crafting an excellent app solution for their business, businesses can ensure growth and positive shopping experience to their ideal customers who use their app to make a purchase online.





As per the report by Statista online businesses earned around $67.9 billion in 2015 through mobile apps. It increased to $88.3 billion in 2016 and expected to reach around $188.9 billion in revenue by 2020. Hence businesses that want to earn high revenue for their business must focus on developing an excellent app for their business.

















Check Which Trends Affects the Future of On-Demand eCommerce App to Great Extent

The mobile app development has been greatly influenced by the advent of the latest technologies. Technologies such as the Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Chatbots, Augmented, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and many more. These technologies have completed changed the scenario of app development by storm.





The advent and growth of technology have increased customer's expectations to a great extent, they expect more from your business apps. Therefore, the latest techno trend must be considered when you think of developing an eventbrite clone or any other app for your customer's use. There are numerous technological trends that are considered by the app developers and companies for developing an advanced app for customer's use.





Blockchain

Not a single business entrepreneur can ignore the value of Fintech advancement popularly known as a decentralized ledger. Blockchain technology has revolutionized all domains in the business sector and it is used by many industries these days. Blockchain compatible business app can be crafted for gaining various benefits for your business like:





Nowadays Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a mode of payment all over the globe.

App users don't want to lose their personal details by sharing it with anyone.

Various Blockchain-based smartphones are available in the market these days which have launched by Sirin Labs and HTC (High Tech Computer).





According to one of the reports, Blockchain technology is considered as an operating system for advanced apps, it has become possible all because of PundiX. All these reasons justify why Blockchain technology must be considered for developing an app for your business, it has quickly become the spine one which is mandatory for your business growth.





Wearables

It is one of the latest technology which must be considered by businesses to grow their business. Many business giants have already started using this advanced technology in developing smartwatches and smart bands. The popularity of wearables technology is growing rapidly and businesses are spending a considerable amount of penny on developing wearable gadgets.





Statista report states that wearable device revenue is increasing drastically worldwide, the revenue generated from wearable device sales was amount 26.43 billion U.S. dollars in 2018 and expected to reach $33 billion by the end of 2019. This number significantly expresses an increase in wearable devices in the count. And this can be considered as one of the primary reasons why development companies and developers must focus on developing the app compatible with wearable. This app can help businesses to grow their business and reach the targeted objectives in very fewer time.









Instant Apps

Your customers' time is very precious hence businesses owners who want to grow their business must focus on developing an instant app for their customers with the help of a mobile app development company. By crafting such an app you can provide you can facilitate your customers to place their order instantly, this will surely improve your brand value in your customer's hearts and will make them loyal to your brand.





As the customer can place the order instantly it saves a considerable amount of time for customers as well as your employees. If you want to develop a new and strong image for your business and want to value your customers time then get an instant app for your business, this app will definitely boost your business growth and will help you to earn high ROI.





Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots

Technological advancement has changed the face of app development. There is no doubt that the latest technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will take app development to the next level by 2020. The combo of AI with mobile apps will save a huge amount of time and money for the businesses and will also help them to provide the best experience to their customers whenever they choose their business service.





AI-powered chatbots are the best example of enhancing user experience. It has completely transformed the way of interaction, and integrating this technology in the mobile app can help customers to find various services like online shopping, food delivery, cab services, and much more. Chatbots respond to customers’ queries quickly much quicker than ever, which simply means you can provide the best experience to your customers and make them happy.





Best Advice to Consider for Boosting Your Business Growth!

Keeping business up to date with the latest techno trends is one of the effective ways to boost your business growth. Businesses need to consider the latest mobile app development trends to craft robust apps for their business which not only helps them to satisfy all their business needs but also fulfill all the demand of their customers. You have to assign this development task to experience and professional development companies or developers who can incorporate all these latest trends as an important feature in your business app.