How Google BERT Can Help Improve your Search Rankings

Two weeks ago, at the end of October, Google made waves in the digital and tech world by announcing that they have finally developed a top quantum Supercomputer capable to work tens of thousand times faster than regular supercomputers. They say that their new supercomputer is even better than IBM’s

By Avinash Joshi
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Two weeks ago, at the end of October, Google made waves in the digital and tech world by announcing that they have finally developed a top quantum supercomputer capable to work tens of thousand times faster than regular supercomputers. They say that their new supercomputer is even better than IBM’s Watson, which falls back when it comes to calculations per second.


However, Google did not put a lot of emphasis on the most important change that would affect billions of sites and would shift the rankings in organic results. They did not properly announce the release of BERT, their new ranking algorithm.


Below, we’ll take a closer look at what BERT is and how you can use it in your advantage to improve your search rankings in the next couple of months remaining in 2019 and further on.


Google BERT

What is Google BERT?


BERT is the latest algorithm from Google. Also known as “Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers”, this algorithm is the improved version of Rank-Brain. You can read more about the original Rank-Brain here. BERT is powered by Google’s new supercomputer.


With this deep learning algorithm, Google aims to better understand the meaning of the words in a sentence, based on the context. Google is trying to fully understand what users are seeking to find online, based on their choice of words.


Unlike existing language representation models, BERT is created to join bidirectional representations of both text and voice. Thus, it creates models to answer questions and find the correct result out of millions, even billions of potential results.


According to Google’s estimates, BERT will affect around 10% of all queries. By applying the BERT models, Google can offer better results. For instance, people who want to travel from the USA to Brazil and are searching for “2019 USA traveller to brazil need a visa” will get as the first result the Brazilian and then the USA embassy official pages, instead of random articles posted on Washington Post or Inc.


Google BERT Search Result

BERT is quite effective for longer queries, where words like “for” and “to” matter a lot to the end-user. This new algorithm will be able to better grasp the intent of the user and offer targeted results.


How to Make the Most out of BERT?


BERT will only affect queries in US and UK English in the beginning. However, soon enough, the techies from Google will start rolling updates for queries from other countries.


To be prepared for BERT and to capitalize on it, you need to become aware of the huge importance of writing content for the users. According to Danny Sullivan, one of the most prominent voices of Google, BERT does not change the fundamentals of Google, which are to “write content for the users”. Instead, it enhances them. Writing content for users is now greatly rewarded.


More practically, you need to use a lot of long-tail keywords and phrases into your text. You should stop focusing on just one or two keywords. With the increasing use of voice search, you need to answer people’s questions in a way that makes it easy for them to understand what you say.


Put yourself in the shoes of your customers and try to determine what information they are seeking for. Then structure your content in the form of short answers. At this point, you should start using Q & A and FAQ on most of your pages, including blog posts where possible.


Next, you need to capitalize on the huge power of featured snippets. Google is already using featured snippets to respond to voice queries and also to provide comprehensive information to users who are typing in queries.


You can optimize your content for featured snippets in 2019 and beyond. Again, make sure that you create sort & sweet content that answer people’s questions, is easily shareable and includes long-tail keywords that people are searching on Google.


The Bottom Line


You should not be afraid of BERT. This new algorithm from Google is not here to penalize you. Instead, you can embrace it and use it to dramatically grow your search rankings. Focus on answering people’s questions and do all the changes necessary to become chosen in featured snippets for various pieces of content on your site.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Avinash Joshi

Avinash believes mindfulness in the workplace is key to success - a tenet he lives out through his interests in yoga, meditation, gardening, and Exploring. Avinash is currently working as a marketing head at Infineural the Best SEO Company in India and he is always interested in a challenge.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 5 Female Entrepreneurs Who Give Us Serious Life Goals

Andy Alvin

Is Cloud Kitchen a New Future of Food Industry?

Mayur Panchal

10 Emerging Startups (With Unique Ideas) In Delhi-NCR

Pawan Kumar R

How the Internet is beneficial to students

Shawn Herris
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Skills Which Can Help You Become an Exemplary Leader

Robert Fabiano

Snapchat Marketing Guide: Formats, Tools and Features

Mayur Bhatt

5 Proven Tips to Boost B2B Conversions

Kriti Aggarwal

5 Real Estate Investment Tips for Entrepreneurs

Neha Kapoor

How can Indian Startups avail Income tax exemption for 3 years

Mehul Shah

How to start a social media site in 4 steps

Jonathan Draper

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore