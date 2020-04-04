How Grocery & Food Retailers Use Chatbots To Personalize Shopping Experience?

With the rising competition, many retailers are continuously looking for ways to improve their marketing strategies & get closer to their customers. Every business indeed revolves around the customers making it extremely important to gain their trust with the services being offered. The lack of an intuitive and personalized experience for each customer can be a major drawback for businesses. Many retail businesses often experience difficulties with handling many customers simultaneously or assisting them as quickly as possible.





Thanks to the tech advancements in the world, every business is using chatbots to streamline and automate their routine operations. The grocery and food-based companies are no exception! The question is whether a chatbot is profitable for food brands or not. Every grocery software development company is building bots to fuel the conversations & provide necessary information guiding customers in finding the right food items while shopping. The chatbots based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps to imitate human responses so perfectly that customers may not even realize they are talking to a machine, not a human.





Top 10 Reasons to Use Chatbots for Retail Businesses





Delighting your customers plays an important role in making them loyal to your brand. From personalized emails to exclusive discounts on their favorite brand, customers expect a unique experience tailored just for them. The chatbot is the answer! Here are some of the ways that show how chatbots can help a retail business grow-





Consistent Customer Support





One of the top concerns of having human agents as the support team is, they cannot be available all the time. Most of the customers’ queries pop up outside business hours, which means by the time your customers share their concerns, no agent will be there for them. On the other hand, a chatbot can handle multiple queries at a time that no human agent can do. Instead of making staff work on mundane and repetitive tasks, they can focus on the more important thing that can boost business productivity.





Better Cost Savings





Another reason why chatbots in the retail industry can be beneficial is their contribution towards achieving remarkable cost savings. As the messenger bots can assist various customers’ queries simultaneously, retail business owners will get guaranteed positive results in terms of customer experience. This will lead to a huge drop in call volume reducing labor expenses drastically. Since the conversation is completely automated, quicker response time is guaranteed.





Instant Resolutions to Queries





Every customer in today’s time demands quick replies and waiting for the customer support team to get back is the last thing they would want! With self-service chatbots, businesses can engage and talk to their customers in the same way as they would do with a normal agent without waiting. You can make your customers skip the frustrating process to reach support agents by using the chatbot to save their time and help your retail business grow with increased sales.





More Happy Customers





Using a chatbot, the business can ensure that no customer is left unattended and each of them is treated with utmost priority without any chance of disappointment. Not only the friendly conversations with quick responses, but customers also get relevant solutions to their queries helping them make the right purchase of the product they need. Bots are incorporated with advanced technologies like AI and Machine Learning to understand complex queries and give possible solutions thereby resulting in more happy customers.





Human-Like Interactions





With the help of smart bots, the business can engage themselves with their customers in the same way or perhaps better than any human support staff would have done. Built with technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis, many chatbots are capable of understanding users’ queries and giving accurate responses without delay just like a human. Give your business a chance to get a real human voice through a chatbot and scale customer service with improved sales interactions.





Assistance in Product Search





The chatbots can help customers in guiding the products they need to purchase from the online store. Though customers browse to order products they wish to buy, they may need other things apart from the ones that they have on their minds. That is why, chatbots can be great assistance in suggesting recommendations based on search history, earlier purchases, etc. Let your customers get a stress-free shopping experience as chatbot does the hard work for you and your business growth.





Faster Order Handling





As the expectations of customers rise every day, they want everything quick and instant while they shop! If your business deals with hundreds of customers daily, it may be quite a big task to process the customers’ orders on time without making them wait. If there is a long and complex checkout process on your retail website, your customers may abandon their carts. To avoid such situations, use chatbots for seamless order processing experience and let customers process their orders within the messenger bots.





Increased ROI & Sales





The motive of every business is to sell as much as possible and retain customers to enhance their business results. Implementing a customized chatbot for your business can be the smartest decision to open a new sales channel along with easy customers’ interactions and being there for them when they need it. While you and your team focus on important business processes, let chatbot do the hard work and answer every query your customer ask related to any product information or relevant search results. This will help in boosting the sales tremendously taking your business to new heights.





New Stocks Update





Another best reason to use a chatbot for your business is the new product update feature using instant notifications. The best way is to use a chatbot to convey a message to your customers for the product back in stock that they may have purchased or checked out earlier. If the customers are still interested to buy the product, the chatbot can help in completing the purchase and can even provide exclusive discounts or offers. This helps businesses to keep in touch with customers and provide easy access to their services.





Better Insights of Market Demand





Understanding customers’ needs and providing services that they are looking for is what every business dream of, which is now possible with the help of a chatbot. A chatbot can collect data from the customers to better understand their needs through the help of surveys or feedback ratings. Based on the information collected, the company can plan a new campaign or launch of products to serve the needs effectively and win their trust. Additionally, bots can facilitate query analysis through automated monitoring, collecting customer queries to enhance productivity.





Closing Statement





We know chatbots have a long way to go, especially if they are incorporated with advanced technologies like AI and Machine Learning. Making use of chatbots in the retail industry can be the smartest choice to unlock various opportunities while attracting a larger customer base. With the help of the conversational nature of bots, you will not only refine customer engagement but also encourage your customers to buy your products bringing the human touch in conversation.





Some may think that chatbot is still in the nascent stage making various retail business owners confused about whether to start using a bot or not for better customer experience. Don’t make your business left behind in the market of stiff competition, implement AI chatbot in your business strategy to stay updated and meet today’s customer needs flawlessly. If you are thinking to add chatbot in your retail business, get in touch with the top AI chatbot development company and strengthen your customer experiences with the immense benefits mentioned above.