Harish Pednekar Shares 5 Golden Rules of Entrepreneurship

By Neha Kapoor
6th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Harish Pednekar

Everything in life has its own rules and some procedures. It really doesn’t matter whether a person is running a small or a large business, or they have venture capital or whether they are making use of their own savings. The fact is that rules are rules and they still apply. In this post, we will study about the same. 


Starting a business is the dream of every person but do you know what’s that thing new entrepreneur recognize after the beginning of business? There’s no outline that guarantees business prosperity! Every entrepreneur has to toil hard to improve their brand in this competitive market exists nowadays.


Having confidence, passion, great thoughts is only the beginning. Another stage is to carry out SWOT analysis in order to determine probable threats that may affect the business and come with an approach to overcome such obstacles. 


Mumbai-based digital expert Harish Pednekar started his own journey and founded Millennial PR and Digital, a 360-degree digital company. With having served more than 500 clients globally, the entrepreneur is going strong by setting a benchmark in the digital marketing world. Below-given are some golden rules of entrepreneurship shared by Harish Pednekar that every entrepreneur must follow.


Let’s have a look at these.


  • Figure Out Your Competition


The biggest mistake that majority of new entrepreneurs do is neglecting their biggest competitors. Your company completely needs all focus in order to reach the heights of success. Not knowing about the competitors can affect your business productivity in the long run. 


So, before beginning concentrate on who your opponents are as well as evaluate their strengths as well as weaknesses. Use your competitor’s strengths as the learning reference since it’s a familiar trade secret that you can use to improve your business growth. 


  • Try Creating an Opportunity 


This is not only applicable to entrepreneurship, being proactive, no doubt really makes a big difference. Rather than waiting for some chance to come at the doorstep, it’s better to create one yourself.


In short, entrepreneurs employed in any field must follow “can do” approach. Wondering why? Since it can resolve half of the issues that entrepreneurs experience while running the business!


Also, when an entrepreneur becomes proactive in their approach, persons who actually come in interaction with them also react in the same manner which, as a result, make things smoother. In reality, on the off chance that you seem to be a laid back individual, at that point, even person who actually works for you won’t show much curiosity in your work. 


  • Seek Help and Guidance from Experts 


You might have heard this multiple times; however, effective communication no doubt is the major key skill that is also one of the golden rules of entrepreneurship. So, if a person is beginning his/her business venture as well as requires assistance on it then an ideal way is to contact an expert who possesses years of experience in the similar field and have knowledge regarding the same. 


This will resolve their qualms and questions and also help entrepreneurs in achieving a perspective that every entrepreneur must contemplate. 


  • Make Customers Your Point of Focus 


It doesn’t matter whether you as an entrepreneur is manufacturing any item or offering any kind of service to customers, ensure your customers at all times be your main focus point. It's imperative to find out the answer to question “what your customers are actually looking for”. 


This answer will help you in developing the idea; however, you can likewise alter it as per customer’s requirements. So, while doing anything, make sure to keep your customers in focus and work accordingly. 


  • Forecasting Change and Preparing for It


In technology field, which continuously changes, one important thing that entrepreneurs in such fields must remember is to change with changing times. Therefore while developing any idea, whether in form of application or software, keep one thing in mind that software that you create can work on numerous platforms as well as compatible with different platforms. 


Thus, forecasting change as well as preparing for it can be considered as the major golden rule that every entrepreneur should have. 


Final Insights 


Hope you have enjoyed reading this guide and it helped you in knowing more about the golden rules of entrepreneurship shared by him. Even though entrepreneurs face many challenges but by following the above-given rules they can easily accomplish the goals they always dreamt of. 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

25+ Home Based Business Ideas with zero investment in 2020

Siddhant Satija

Best Free Plagiarism Checker Tools In 2020

Ankit Sharma

The unexplored culture of work from home at the time of Pandemic

Amalendu Hajraa

How to Install Tally.ERP 9 on MacBook – Step-by-Step Guide

Chelsea Russo
Daily Capsule
This app will help you find your next binge watch from 30+ OTT services
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Celebratory Reading: This Bestselling Author Acts By ‘The Surprise Touch’ And Sketches Her Characters To Life!

Divya Resu

Contactless Commuting with Self-driving Scooters

Santhosh Venkat

Tips and Tricks for Dominating Local Search SEO In 2020

Jatin Rawat

Top potential blockchain business ideas in 2020 that you should know!

Akshara Singh

COVID-19 | Unlock 1.0 – ONLY WAY TO REVIVE INDIAN ECONOMY?

Rishaj Upadhyay

Best Free Plagiarism Checker Tools In 2020

Ankit Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India