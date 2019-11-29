How to Get a Loan for a Startup?

By Neha Kapoor
29th Nov 2019
lending companies in the Philippines

Image Credit: Lending Companies in the Philippines

To start a new business, it is essential to have the right amount of investment. But we all know that its not easy to find the right investors or even get a loan for startup. Finance plays a very important for a startup to establish and have a stable business environment. Not only this, the concept of having a startup in society has developed a lot and encouraged a great number of people to start their startup.


There are many ways to get your startup finance, but getting the loan is the best option. A loan is the most trusted way of pooling the finance for a startup. Well, most people have the same question that, how to get a loan for a startup? It can’t be easy, but some important things can assist you in the process of getting a loan for a startup.


Here are some of them that you can consider and take help from for getting a loan for your startup.


Have a detailed plan for the startup


If you want a bank or a finance institute to provide you a loan for your startup, then you will need to make sure that you have the right and detailed plan for your business so that you can easily explain them to the responding party. Having a good and effective plan will help you in moving one step closer to getting a loan. You can also consider contacting lending companies in the Philippines to get a loan for your startup.


Decide the turnover of the company


Another important thing that the user needs to keep in mind is to have a turnover of the startup should be over 25 crores. The reason behind this is it will encourage the investors to get attracted to your business as they will see the opportunity to gain a great deal of money and can increase their income. So make sure that the startup that you are thinking of starting should be over 25 crores to get some help in getting a loan for your startup.


Should be eligible to all guidelines


The most significant thing that a person has to keep in mind before starting a business is that it should follow all the guidelines. This will help them in properly doing the business and stay away from the issues that could come up. Along with this, it will give your business a boost to start with the right foot forward. The most superlative that the user can do is getting the company approved by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) to get a safer side.


Have a good credit score


Many things are considered while providing a loan for a business, but one of the most vital things is having a good credit score. You will see that most of the leading companies in the Philippines put a high emphasis on having a good credit score. The treason behind this is that having a good credit score gives the lender a sense of security that the person taking the loan will repay the loan at the right time and the right amount as well. So if you need a loan for your startup, then make sure that you have a good credit score to get the loan.


Choose the right type of loan


We all know that the concept of a startup has developed, and more and more people are starting their own business. Along with this the types of loans for the startup has also increased there are many types of loans that the user can consider for his business so that it can be used in the best possible manner. Make sure that you do the right amount of research for the types of loans that you can have for your business and choose the best in all of them the best the most out of it.


Know all about the loan and the company that you choose


There are numerous companies and banks in the market that provide the loan for a startup. So you need to choose the best and have all the knowledge about the company. If you choose one of the best and specialized companies that you will see that they provide the new entrepreneur's tax relief for 3 years, which is enough for a business owner to establish his business and start gaining profit.


Final Words


These are some of the main things which a user can keep in mind so that he can easily get a loan for his startup and follow his dream and establish his business as well. We hope that the above information will help you in choosing one of the leading companies in the Philippines to get a loan for a startup.


This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Authors
Neha Kapoor
Blogger | Freelance Writer @ Let's Earn Money Online

