How to Get NGO Registration Certificate in India?

NGO is a non-government organization that is registered with objectives of charitable purpose and for the betterment of society. In India NGOs commonly known as not-for-profit organizations, can be registered in the form of trust, societies, or section-8 companies.

In this write-up, we will discuss in brief about how to get an NGO registration certificate under different categories.

Process to obtain NGO Registration Certificate in India

NGO/NPO can be registered under the following categories:





a) Trust: NGO can be registered as a trust commonly known as Charitable Trust. Trust is created by the trustor who transfers the assets to the trustee for the benefits of the beneficiary (Third Party). Trust is managed and governed by no separate provisions; however, few states have its public trust act.





Registration of Trust: CBDT has issued the notification for online registration of trust by applying through the form 10A along with necessary prescribed documents attached with the form for the issue of NGO Registration Certificate.





b) Societies: Societies are registered and regulated as per the Societies Act 1860 with the common purpose of promoting arts, culture, literature, religion, charity, diffusion of political education, etc.





Registration of Society: Society is registered in India in following three simple steps:





Member shall select the name mutually which shall not be too resemble or similar to the already registered name

Thereafter Memorandum of Society is formed that contains the rules and regulations for the governance of society which is signed by members and witnessed by Oath Commissioner.

Signed Memorandum along with necessary documents are submitted with Registrar of Societies of the concerned state along with the applicable fees for the issuance of an NGO Registration Certificate.





c) Section-8 Company: This Company is similar to trust and societies registered as an NGO with the main objectives of promoting arts, sports, culture, religion, etc. They are registered and regulated under the Companies Act 2013.





Registration of Section-8 Company: This Company is registered online through MCA as per the following simple steps:





Apply unique name by filing RUN online by payment of government fees of INR 1000.

Apply through SPICe forms along with all the documents as an attachment to the form.

Once the application is submitted online, ROC verifies the same and allows the Certificate of Incorporation which is sent to the email id of an applicant.

Documentation for different types of NGO Registration

Following is the different list of documents for different types of NGO registration:





a) Trust Registration: For trust registration, the following documents are necessary:





Electricity bill of the premise which will be the registered address for trust

Identity proof of at least two members such as Voter Id/Passport/Driving license

Copy of PAN and Aadhar of members.





b) Society registration: For society registration following documents are required:





Society name approval letter

Registered office address proof

Id proof of members

Two copies of the memorandum of society and bye-laws governing the operation of society.





c) Section-8: For section-8 company registration following documents are required:





name approval letter

Registered office address proof

Id proof of members

Two copies of MOA and AOA of the society

Benefits of NGO registration in India

Following are the advantages of getting NGO registered in India:





NGO once registered, has the legal existence.

Any fund received by registered NGO shall be used for fulfilling its objectives and is accountable for all the funds received.

Registered NGOs enforces ethical norms of Indian Society

The bank account is the mandatory requirement for running NGOs; however, legally registered NGOs as a trust, society or section-8 can open a bank account.

To avail, various tax benefits avail to the NGO, tax authorities considered it feasible to register the NGO legally.





Conclusion

