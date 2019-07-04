Role of Machine Learning In Healthcare Industry?

Owing to the latest technological innovations, there is hardly anyone today who goes to the hospital or follows the old grandma’s recipes to cure diseases. In today’s time, the Internet has so much information related to healthcare that everyone gets forced to use it. This not only saves time, but also saves a huge amount of money that people would otherwise spend by physically going to the clinics and hospitals.





Today individuals have already got used to the electronic healthcare methods. It is quite interesting to know how fast the healthcare market is growing. In the year 2016, the global health market was valued at about $180 Billion.





It is expected that by 2025, the digital healthcare market will reach approx. $537 Billion.

This graph shows the healthcare latest technology trends:









Here we will talk about some of the most progressive and latest technology trends that will play an important role in the healthcare sector in the year 2019 and beyond. We will also talk about the latest technologies impacting healthcare. We will see how they have benefited the healthcare domain in various ways. Keep on reading.





● Artificial Intelligence









It is estimated that the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry is going to grow rapidly at an annual rate of about 40% by the year 2021.





Here’s how AI is impacting the healthcare sector:





It is seen that the AI applications improve the accuracy and speed of the diagnosis. The AI tools help in analyzing the survey data more accurately and quickly , hence, allowing the doctors to be more precise with the diagnosis & see more patients.





The AI-based image recognition diagnostic devices are being used to diagnose the optical and dermatological deviations, diabetes and all the other diseases that cause appearance changes.

What makes AI stand different from the other technologies in the healthcare sector is the capability to gain the information, process it and give an amazing output to the end user.





The AI healthcare applications created by the top AI development company help in managing medical records and other data quite easily. These healthcare applications help in correct and individually customized treatment path. The AI monitored virtual nurse can help to monitor the patient’s condition.

It requires a huge capital for the process of research & development of the new drugs. The medical practitioners require to take into account many variables like financial and ethical things.





Here, AI helps to safely explore the biological and chemical interactions in the drug discovery process. The best examples here are GNS healthcare AI system and IBM watson that are being used in the search of cancer treatment.





● Blockchain





Since its innovation and hype, Blockchain is nothing new to us today. Still, those who do not have any idea about this technology, Blockchain is a time-stamped series of the immutable record of the data that is being managed by a cluster of computers that do not belong to any single entity. Every single block of the data is secured and bound to every other block by using the cryptographic principles.





What is blockchain doing in the healthcare industry?





Medicine and healthcare seems to be undergoing many changes due to the blockchain. To talk about this with an example, the storing of medicinal data is now more secure due to the use of blockchain.





One of the blockchain approaches that takes into consideration the safe chronicle and sharing of data is tying down information to the open blockchain. This strategy includes producing a proof of information uprightness. Utilizing this verification, any client can check the information timestamp without the need to depend on outsiders.





Also, many blockchain development company have already entered the healthcare business who create secure blockchain applications that help in ensuring the integrity of the medical record.





There are many ways by which healthcare and blockchain are connected with each other and can interact. Blockchain also helps for the file transfers in the patients data, pharmaceutical history storage, clinical trials, creation and maintenance of the blockchain network with the physicians, payers and patients by means of Smart Contracts, hence avoiding intermediation.





● AR/VR





AR/VR is one of the most talked about and popular healthcare industry trends today. AR/VR offers an amazing opportunity to create something that can completely change how the individuals interact with the world.





Health care is driving the charge to boundless appropriation of computer generated reality. As VR, just as augmented reality and mixed reality, keep on finding a spot in the standard open awareness, increasingly more medicinal services applications are built up constantly. There is a lot of cash to be made helping the debilitated, and it’s for a decent motivation, thus the top programmers and developers in innovation are rushing to the business.





Talking about AR/VR in figures, the global healthcare market size using AR & VR was estimated at about USD 569 million by 2016 and is expected to increase exponentially. Check the picture below:









This increasing integration of technology and digitization in the healthcare industry focuses on providing effective healthcare services.





For instance, a study conducted by the researchers showed that Virtual reality can help effectively in pain management. The study depicted that the patients when exploring the virtual environment, felt comparatively less pain that the other 81% of those individuals who did not take any measures to reduce the pain.





Hence, it can be noted here that VR reduces the use of medications and hence, their immediate negative effect on the other organs of the human body.





Benefits of the AR/VR in the healthcare sector:





● Helps in remote surgery by making use of AR/VR technology





● Increases access to quality surgical care





● Early detection and prevention of diseases





Both VR and AR provide amazing opportunities for the improvement in the healthcare industry in 2019 as well as future years. As these technologies advance, more medical tasks can be accomplished in a better way than ever before.





● Chatbots





Chatbots are an increasingly important part of the healthcare strategic technology trends.





How chatbots are helping in the healthcare domain?





Healthcare chatbots are helping in resolving the general health issues by making use of the AI and psychological methods for every human. For example:





● They easily schedule appointments, issue reminders, etc.





● Patient engagement is quite easy with the chatbots





● Providers can get to the root of the patient’s problem





All thanks to the connection made in paradise between natural language processing and AI, the chatbots are getting the chance to be progressively responsive, more intelligent and in this way increasingly human-like in their conversational capacities. Additionally, being software which can mash up heaps of information in seconds, the chatbots are likewise superhuman — alert, untiring, data driven, reliable and above all, accessible all day, every day. The bots are additionally free from the human defects of apathy, prejudice, lack of caution and above all (for the healthcare space), imprudence.





Many young boys and girls have no knowledge about the sex education and know nothing about the sexually transmitted diseases since these topices are not discussed in the families, schools, etc.

Healthcare chatbots can help individuals to comprehend the body signs and symptoms from the disease when paired with adaptable learning solutions and Natural language processing. They help the individual in conversing with a specialist so that they may discuss everything openly.





IoT





IoT is another major healthcare trend that is gaining popularity worldwide. It is transforming the healthcare sector by redefining the space of devices & people interaction in delivering the best healthcare solutions. IoT has various applications in healthcare that benefit families, patients, insurance companies, physicians and hospitals.





Internet of Things (IoT)- empowered gadgets have made remote checking in the human services area possible, uncovering the possibility to keep patients protected and sound, and enabling doctors to provide superlative care. It has additionally expanded patient engagement and fulfillment as the interactions with specialists have turned out to be simpler and increasingly proficient. Besides, remote observing of patient’s well being helps in decreasing the length of medical clinic stay and anticipates re-admissions. IoT additionally majorly affects decreasing social insurance costs altogether and improving treatment results.





How does IoT benefit the healthcare sector?





● IoT has changed the lives of individuals, especially the elderly patients, by helping them to constantly track their health conditions. This has a major impact on individuals living alone and with their families.





● On any changes or disturbance in the routine activities of an individual, alert mechanisms send signals to their family members & concerned health providers.





● By utilizing home monitoring equipment that are embedded with IoT, physicians are able to track the patients’ health all the more accurately.





Summing Up:





The future trends in healthcare technology are towards enhanced patient experiences, preventive care, lower expenses, big data processing and lower expenses.





The technologies like AR and AI are already used widely to help patients with medical prescriptions and medical diagnosis, and in 2019 and in future, there will definitely be even more amazing discoveries.





We are in for a 2019 that showcases a drive for more personal and better access to embracing of technology and care to deliver it through the consolidated databases.

If you are interested in creating applications on any of these technologies for the health care sector, make sure to hire dedicated Indian developers as they are affordable and quick in creating applications.





You may also hire mobile app developers from a renowned and reputed software development company to get the best applications. You can also consult a top software development company to choose the best technology for your healthcare project.





If you feel that I have missed any important point that needs to be added here or if you have information about any other technology that’s impacting the health care sector, please feel free to share your views in the comment box below.





Thanks for reading! Stay tuned for the latest technological information..







