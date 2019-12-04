How Maners Are Marketing Your Brand

Offline Branding and Marketing Reaching A New High With Maners

By Kartika Sharma
4th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

How Maners Are Marketing Your Brand 

 

Marketing a Brand is a simple art with complex approaches and is more like a jigsaw puzzle. This puzzle is solved by Maners, an offline marketing company that enhances your brand with end to end solution, starting right from brand positioning in the particular niche. Branding always requires ingenious strategies, multiple designing and research of products and services that connects with the audience which further leads to new customer acquisitions.

Team Maners

Team Maners

 

 

Being a corporate communication trainer for 8+ years till 2015, Mr. Asmik Gaba decided to make an industry shift and, built a team offering ROI driven offline marketing and branding services. He named it Maners. Aiming to catch the pulse of the audience being catered, designated promotional frameworks and bringing prominence to the brand’s entity and visibility, has been the vision for Maners. There are instances where Asmik face challenges but he sternly believes in Steve Jobs quote “ if you look closely, most overnight successes took a long time” and this helps him to keep moving strong and steadily. 

 

A difference created by Maners - Leading Offline Marketing Agency In Northern India 

 

Who doesn’t want to bring down the customer acquisition cost, here Asmik vividly replies, ”Our team of industry experts have always played a key role in brainstorming with the brand teams in order to plan and execute various kinds of offline marketing drives. Doing so, has not only helped us to achieve targeted cost per new customer acquisitions but also, retain brands like Swiggy, Suprdaily, No broker and more as our esteemed clientele. 

Maners catering Alibaba

Maners catering to Alibaba


In addition to that, branding both offline and online is extremely important as several suppliers are providing the same products and services, so what holds you exceptional is, the more visible a brand is, the better market share it will have. Maners were incepted in the year 2015 and now they are four years old. Initiated with a humble cost of Rs.50,000, it’s now on the way to reach a whooping revenue of Rs.4 crore annually. Its 1st brand association was with Grofers and, till date they have catered to more than 30 Start-ups across 15 cities.

 

How To Promote A Brand In India Using Offline Methods

 

We have seen an influx of social media and online branding, but if you see, people still go out during the weekend. Offline branding and marketing practices do attract number of customers which does lead to an increase in traffic on online portals and applications. In the brick and click industry, thumbs up is still on the offline mode as, tradition of print and promotion never fades away. Most of the consumer driven e-commerce start-ups do initiate marketing themselves using both brick and the click methods. Maners firmly asserts that brick and click strategy is of utmost importance and, various brand promotional strategies are a medium to empower the budding start-ups.




Planning An Offline Marketing Campaign 

 

Even promotions and branding is quite a potpourri. Acting as an offline marketing partner, there are several prerequisites which have to be kept in mind for example, a freelance promoter being sourced, his/ her product knowledge, verbal communication, intend to perform, grooming and being well versed with the technology are key essentials he/ she should possess. Formulating strategies varies basis offerings and targeted audience for the brand. There are several reasons why one should prefer an offline marketing agency like Maners as, it creates strategies that further persuade customers, engage and bring them on board for the brand. Thus, it leads to an elevation in brand sales, market presence and share.

 

Why Start-ups prefer Maners 

 

 

Being an ace in offline marketing space, Team Maners constantly strives to reduce customer acquisition costs along with an increase in brand visibility, with each passing drive. This further helps in creating symbiotic relationships with clients which are long lasting. Key highlights that sets us apart from our competitors:

 

  • Always aiming to increase new customer acquisitions
  • Introducing an online platform by the name of TradelIndia (Integrated with a promoter’s app) – Helps in completion of trade marketing/ merchant branding drives with an increase of 30% of daily on-ground productivity and 25% reduced costs incurred by the brands. It also gives an opportunity to view real time reporting to our clients  
  • Strong on-ground intelligence plays a key role for offline drives to be executed. Along with our team presence in 15+ cities, a complete research takes place which ranges from site activation to planning out the model that increases brand visibility. 

 

With many exciting projects in the pipeline, Maners have acted as a launch partner to brands like Suprdaily, Truebasics, Oxford caps and No broker (Primarily in Delhi/ NCR) during the last 6 months. Bringing 20+ years of event management experience collectively within the team, Maners has been conceptualizing, planning and executing projects undertaken and continue to do so.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Kartika Sharma

Writing is like a Yoga, if you practice well on the daily basis one can become a writer. If you speak about me, I am child at heart, whimsical attitude. always feel that Hogwarts and all fairytales should be real one.

Words define my soul and colour paint it... Kartika

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Productive Writing Tips for Copywriting Content Developers

Taqi Ahmed

Top 5 Young Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020

Neha Kapoor

How to Start A Digital Marketing Career from Scratch?

Divwy Training Institute

10 Mistakes Every Startups Should Avoid to be Successful

Mirror Review
Daily Capsule
Why Asia Healthcare Holdings is backing Indian docpreneurs (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in India: 2020 List

cameron teotiya

Productive Writing Tips for Copywriting Content Developers

Taqi Ahmed

Top 10 Real Estate CRM Software that lets You Access Your Business Anytime

Alex Hales

Meet the vet who helps abandoned and stray pets find a new home!

Swetha Krishnan

How to Start A Digital Marketing Career from Scratch?

Divwy Training Institute

What is software and types of software with examples?

Tarun Nagar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore