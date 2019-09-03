A
Self-help

How Mental Well being and Performance at Job are Correlated

We will see some of the basic factors of how mental well being and performance at your job are co-related to each other and their impact.

By Ravi Dash
3rd Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A perfect balance between personal life and professional life is merely impossible even if the company management delivers long speech on making this happen. The real fact is far way different and corporate people end up spending long hours in the office leading to jeopardy in the actual balance needed. At the same time, due to management expectations to do better the next time what you did today gets you to another level of pressure at work. If you’re not fit mentally, that is somehow going to impact your job responsibilities and the quality of work that you normally do.


Here is how both are co-related to each other-


1)     Unwanted mistakes


If you have some personal issues going on while you are continuing in your job, which will impact your performance. The reason is pretty simple, your focus is now divided into two things even though you are physically present at your desk doing your work but mentally it is not giving its 100 percent to the work. Taking a break during personal issues might help alleviate such issues or discuss with your supervisor regarding the issues you are going through.


2)     Not thinking out of the box


Everyone wants to do something new at their work; it makes the work place more interesting. People working in Information Technology field try doing the same code in different ways to innovate something new. This also enables your thinking capabilities and enriches your skill-sets.


3)     Missing out important things going on


When you are not paying attention to things going on, you might end up losing some key discussions around the meetings or internally as well. I have seen an employee forgetting to fill up his performance review which happens only once a year and he was going through some personal issues. Though, his manager was pretty calm and things were sorted out. But not always you will have the luxury of revisions. It is better to keep things moving or at least make notes if you are not able to remember everything. This way, important things won’t get missed out.


4)     Change in behaviour is noticed by everyone


Think about a situation where you smile to everyone at your work place even if they are strangers and all of a sudden you keep your eyes down on a day when you meet them. It gets noticed immediately and management keeps a track of things like this. Do not let your personal issues impact your work so much that it starts getting noticed by everyone. Discuss with your colleagues instead and take their help when needed. It is not just about the work we do but rather we also support each other when needed.



These are some of the factors how your balance in personal and professional life might impact directly at work place. There are many remediation to personal issues until it is related to medical issues of family or friends. If it is just burn out, plan a trip with your friends or family. You can find various travel discounts and hotel discounts for your trip. Try to keep yourself engaged with some interesting reads to keep you entertained.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Ravi Dash

    A person who believes life is like a smoke. Enjoy it until someone interrupts. Currently working for Erotica Story and Erotica Tale for writing.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    Mithai for Millennials: Meet the 27-year-old CEO who transformed a traditional 30-year-old mithai brand to think like a startup

    Ryan Frantz

    YouTube funds 8 learning creators from India, to develop 'high-quality' content

    Sohini Mitter
    Daily Capsule
    Yulu collaborates with Delhi Metro to enter NCR; Meet the man who trained 2 lakh girls in self-defence
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Invoice discounting platform Cashflo raises $3.3M in Series A round from SAIF Partners, others

    Tarush Bhalla

    CBDT constitutes startup cell to address various tax grievances

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Why IndiaMART invested Rs 36Cr in B2B startup Vyapar

    Rashi Varshney

    Orios Venture Partners appoints technology veteran Rajeev Suri as Managing Partner

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] Wearable tech startup GOQii raises Rs 45 Cr from BCCL

    Sujata Sangwan

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Wed Sep 04 2019

    ICC Startup Pad

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore