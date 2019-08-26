How much does it cost to make an application like Uber?

We know that the application’s demand is increasing and, it will continue to grow in the coming time. In view of this, the application development industry is also developing highly.





The reason behind this growing demand for Application is that type of Taxi Service Provider Applications. And the most famous example of these kinds of apps is (of course) UBER.





In This Article, we are discussing why Uber (taxi services provider) Application become so popular in the Sort Time. And how many points have to be Keep-in-Mind if you want to develop an Uber-like application.





Think to know about Uber-like App development





Before proceeding to this topic, I’m going to give you some information about Uber Application. Uber App providing a 24-hour-per-day with the on-demand connection between riders and drivers through the Android and iOS application in more than 84 countries and over 800 cities.





Uber applications are more successful due to good service such as Uber smooth app-user interaction and generally 35 to 50% cheaper than traditional taxi cabs and Best the connection between riders and drivers or arrival on time.





Based on availability, there is a choice of various levels of Uber service:

UberX – the most cost-efficient option

UberBLACK – classy Uber with chic cars

UberSUV – when the size matters

UberLUX – the prime service needs no words





As you have seen, a big company like Uber has divided all its services into different parts to deliver its services so that consumers can easily get all the services they need.





If you want to develop your own application UBER Like, you must know about how the services work on the customer side.





How Taxi Services Application Works





Request: The customer sends a request to the driver through the application. And the nearest driver receives the request and Booked your ride. Matching: Driver can accept or reject a ride according to its convenience, but if a ride is canceled by the driver then the request sent to another driver. Ride: The customer tracks the taxi approach and knows the estimated time of arrival. Payment: Ride prices can be predicted in advance. You also paid by both way case or caseless. Rating: It is an important component of Uber's business logic that enhances the service credibility. Ratings by customers help to improve the quality of the business.





How Many Apps Do You Really Need?





If you want Develop Application like Uber than you need to create 2 Application, There one application connected between the Company and driver side that’s capable of managing and monitoring the platform’s work. The second application with connected between Drivers and passengers side which is benefits to easy booked ride.

Basic features to build an app like Uber for customers





Geolocation and routing.

Payment integration.

Registration and personal data management.

Call or text the driver right from the app.

Push notifications.

Ride cost estimation.

Top-notch UI and UX design.





Cost and Development Insights

How much cost to make an application like Uber? As usual, it depends on the complexity of your app's functionality and how many applications you want to develop, there are several platforms in the market that you need to develop application such as an iOS, Android and Windows. But the cost of the application will increase as you think about how many platforms you want to be a developer.





Approximate cost to build features for an app like Uber





Approximately cost from $40,000 to $45,000 at $60 hourly rate. And for an app based on the concept of Uber, the budget would be around $70,000 for both Android and iOS platforms, this price may also increment in case of additional features in the taxi booking app.





Additional Things to Be Consider





#does not forget to consider "invisible features" like in-app analytics and conversion metrics.

#Consider all "corner cases, for example, if the driver or client loses network connectivity? Or on the other hand does its GPS begin sending false information? This is significant for making an administration on a specialized or expert side.





Conclusion





So we hope that this article will help you to plan your budget for applications like Uber. It takes 20 to 25 days for basic taxi Applications to be Develop. There are many App Development Company which will develop stipulated time.