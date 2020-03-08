How To Protect Your Kid’s Privacy When They Go Online

The internet is a pit where you can find useful things if you just stay for a while. But, if you don't know just when to stop or put limitations on your internet usage, this pit will ultimately swallow you whole.





What I mean is the internet is not as safe you might think, especially not for our kids. Did you know that every website we visit collects some data about us? Google and Facebook know more about us than our own parents or family? For the sake of gaining access to a number of social websites, we are very much compromising our privacy.





Now, adults are smart and do understand the limits when it comes to sharing their personal data on the internet, but can you say the same thing about your kids? Do you know if your kids or teenagers are taking proper precautions when using the internet or social media? If not, it’s time you start tracking those online activities of your kids and teach them the importance of preserving online privacy.





Not sure how? Consider using a good Parental Control app for tracking the social movements of your kids. Here are some other things you can do.

1. Stop giving unlimited access to your phone apps

Many of the apps in your smartphone require access to the phone camera, GPS, contacts, messages and other things, even when they have nothing to do with most of these things. They are just collecting data and might even sell it for money. So, it’s time to check all the app access information and disable the ones not required on your kids’ phones.

2. Stop using social media for sign-in

I know it’s convenient to just sign-in on a new website or app using your Facebook or Twitter account, but do you know that once allowed these apps can see all your Facebook/Twitter data, activities, contacts, etc.? Do you really want to give that much power to some stranger apps? If not, stop signing in using social media accounts on third-party websites.

3. Change Ad settings in your phone

Android and iOS users can change their phone settings to receive fewer ads from apps, manufacturers, etc.





To stop ads, search for ‘ad services’, ‘ad tracking’ or other similar options in your phone’s settings. And disable all kinds of ads. Do the same on the phones of all your family members as well.





This will ensure that your phone or app data cannot be accessed by third-party advertisers.

4. Use a good Family Security app

A comprehensive family security app with features like parental control and location tracking will enable you to keep a healthy interaction in your kids’ lives. Being able to track their social and internet activities and know their location in real-time, you can better protect them from both seen and unseen dangers.

5. Teach by doing

The best way to teach the internet privacy precautions to your kids is by following them by yourself. Kids learn a lot by watching their parents. So, if you follow good habits like using your phone in a limit and minding the internet safety precautions, your kids can learn to do the same.





Safety starts with home. No school will teach your kids to be safe online, it’s your responsibility as parents to teach them that. Use a reliable parental control app to keep an eye on your kids’ activities.