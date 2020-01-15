How will salesforce boost your career in 2020?

One of the most promising businesses that have come out this year has been customer relationship management. This success run will continue in 2020 and will be regarded as the most promising career that people can pursue. Now one of the best CRM that is present in the market right now is known as salesforce, and people who have become a salesforce professional have enjoyed high job satisfaction and good pay. So, having a salesforce Career in 2020, which moves towards becoming salesforce professional is not a no brainer. Hence this article will act as a guide and tell you how salesforce will boost your career in 2020.

Why are all companies need salesforce CRM?

They need salesforce CRM to turn their regular customers into loyal customers. A loyalty customer would mean an individual who would choose only a particular website to search for certain information and buy a product. The main idea of salesforce CRM is to provide impeccable customer service so that long term customer relationship is build and company stays connected with the customer 24x7 and 365 days.

Why Salesforce CRM is so popular

Most of the business professionals stated that salesforce had revolutionized the technology industry due are some of its interesting features. These features can be stated as follows:

Salesforce CRM has been first used for Amazon cloud services. The professions of the Amazon liked the software so much that it started gaining popularity.

Salesforce was the only company that was responsible for launching app stores back in 2005

Due to its constant innovation, Forbes regarded salesforce as the most innovate company for 4 years.

Growth hike of salesforce

Recent studies have reported that that the software related to CRM has managed a whopping business of 27.5 billion dollars in 2015, which was 5 % growth from last year where the amount of business was only 23.3 billion dollars. In addition, most of the business professionals have stated that growth rate would continue to increase at an alarming rate and CRM industry expected to touch 50 billion dollars in 2020.





This growth in the CRM market was only possible since salesforce acted as the driving force. From the graph it is clear that having a salesforce career in 2020 is the right thing to do if you are looking for a job change. Keep in mind that salesforce has been acclaimed as the best CRM software in the market and has been a tough competitor for the leaders like Oracle, Adobe, Microsoft, and SAP.

Why companies prefer salesforce than other CRM?

Salesforce is a preference by most companies since it suited for every enterprise like big and small. In addition, the learning curve of this software is easy, and the platform tends to be an open-source. This means that salesforce developers can change the platform and interact with the customers according to their own convivence. In addition, the platform provides regulate bug fixes and constant updates, so this means that the platform is free of malware and updated on constant basis, so that customer interaction is enhanced.

Certification

To be a salesforce professional, you need to sit for an exam which will cost you 200 dollars. if you want to pursue your career as a marketing cloud consultant then you should have knowledge maintaining data quality and data management. In addition, you should also know how to act in real-life scenarios. Meaning you need to develop a responsive when the cloud storage of a particular company is under a cyber-attack or develop responses to make cloud backup the topmost priority during certain type of emergency. These Responses will be tested when you would be appearing for marketing cloud consultant examination.

Advantages of becoming a successful marketing cloud consultant

1. Have a good client base Gone are the days when signing contracts would be enough to have a good customer base. Now as a marketing cloud consultant, you would analyze the insights of a company’s data and drive the company with greater visibility and sales. 2. Provide increased customer satisfaction As a salesforce professional you would work with the lighting fast tools that would serve you the privilege of providing the customers with extraordinary customer services. 3. High PayScale Salesforce professional monitors customer behavior to increase sales for the company. As you drive in more and more sales for the company, the company will automatically increase your pay scale. Salesforce professionals have reported a salary hike every year for the organization they have worked for. 4. Growth is continuous Business professionals have estimated that salesforce will grow over the years, and there is no alternative that can stop it. So, demand for salesforce professionals will always be in high demand. 5. Job security Realize that cloud development is the past, present, and future. So, there will job security on a constant basis. Besides that, job satisfaction being a salesforce professional is immense.





Study notes

Study materials of the salesforce examination can be found online. There are various YouTube videos that would teach you all about salesforce. In addition, there are various learning centers that make you prepared for the exam. These learning institutes have professionals who have learned salesforce materials in detail, so they will be a good fit in making you prepared for the exam. In addition, these learning institutes conduct a weekly test giving you real-life scenarios. The test is mostly multiple-choice question which needs to be answered within a time span of 105 minutes. These multiple-choice questions are similar to that you will face in the exam and time limit is set exact of how you would find in the exam.

Final thoughts

Salesforce professionals are of three kinds who are known as administrators, Salesforce consultants, and developers. So, make up your mind that which is the job role that you want to purse. Since each job role have different set of job duties to perform and have particular PayScale.











