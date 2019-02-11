how the cloud erp helps you save time





The reasons for introducing an ERP system from the cloud are manifold. Astonishingly rare is the time saved as a reason. A lot of time can be saved or gained with a web-based company solution. And since time is known to be money, it pays off to use an ERP in exactly this aspect. One point makes a special contribution.









The shortest way through the company





Who wants from A to B, will usually seek the shortest route. Although detours and detours can certainly have their charm, but it takes a lot more time than with a direct connection. The same is true for an ERP system with consistently integrated business processes and application areas. Data can be passed on virtually as quickly as possible without having to export, adapt and re-import them. This not only saves a lot of time, but also reduces the susceptibility to errors. Any manipulation of the data automatically entails a certain risk of error.





Less mistakes mean less effort





We are already at the next time advantage, which opens up through an ERP system: Reduction of errors. If data needs to be collected and managed at more than one point in the system, there is a high probability that data will be collected differently. A classic example of this is the multiple acquisition of one and the same customer. But that's not the problem alone. Much more serious are the associated effects such as deviant sales statistics, duplicate orders or a fragmented customer history.





Time does not matter in the cloud





You are right to say now: But wait, that applies to all ERP systems. What does this have to do with a cloud ERP? So let's take a look at the time savings that only a cloud ERP has to offer. Those who change from a stationary system to the cloud experience the sudden independence of time and place as an enormous gain in freedom. Time is no longer important - at least as far as the use of the ERP for manufacturing industry is concerned. No matter whether you are on the road, at home or on vacation (exceptionally), you always have access to your company. This allows you to answer inquiries faster and process orders at any time. Waiting times are no longer there. The saved time can be used more meaningfully.





More flexible work





Another key advantage of a cloud system is its independence in terms of space. WLAN or Internet access can be found practically everywhere today. If not, you can also access the mobile phone with a hotspot. That means that you work everywhere can - be it in the hotel, on the train, at home in a deck chair or in the ... no, let's leave the example with the holidays. In this way, a balanced work-life balance is created (assuming that you can handle the new "freedoms" meaningfully). Instead of killing time gaps and running at work at peak times, time windows can be made efficient. Flexible working enjoys a high priority in today's society - especially among the younger generation - and also provides competitive advantages .





The end of IT as time wasters





IT can take a lot of time. Especially if you have to take care of installation, maintenance, security, malfunctions and updates yourself. Once the right software has been found, it will take a long time to set up the system, train at least one person to maintain (and keep the knowledge up to date), ensure operations, back up data, and verify their backup, fix system errors To exchange hardware, install updates and cure their effects and so on. Not only that, the time is running away, the whole thing goes pretty well into the money. Therefore, put an end to IT as a time and resource eater! Just a few mouse clicks are enough to get a cloud ERP up and running. To keep, updates, security or backups you will not have to worry about in the future. You can save an IT professional with certificates in all possible server and operating systems. Or even better: Your IT manager suddenly has time to talk with colleagues in the departments about sustainable applications and IT-supported processes.