A
Tech

How to Delete Duplicate Items in Outlook Calendar ?

Solution to delete duplicate items / events in Outlook calendar are covered here. Know how to remove duplicate entries in Outlook calendar 2010.

Laura Mathews
1st Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

I am running out of the Outlook storage space and recently, I noticed that I am having a lot of duplicate events in To get some free space, I want to delete duplicate items in However, I want an instant way to get rid of duplicate events in the Outlook calendar to eliminate data loss situation. Please suggest a reliable and instant way to implement the task.”


Fed up of duplicate entries in Outlook calendar? Want to delete them without any hassle? Do not panic, here is the solution. In this blog, we are going to explain different ways to remove duplicate entries in Outlook calendars.


To maintain personal as well as professional work schedule, calendars are very important. Nowadays, with Outlook Calendar, it has become seamless for the user to manage their meetings and work schedule in just a few clicks. However, the problem occurs when the user is not able to manage Outlook calendar in an efficient way and he/she has to delete duplicate items in Thus, to make it effortless for the users, we are going to introduce two different methods to remove duplicate events in


Dual Ways To Get Rid Of Duplicate Entries In Outlook Calendar


In this segment, we are going to discuss two different techniques to delete duplicate items in The user can implement any of the techniques according to requirements.


Method 1: Eliminate Identical Items in Outlook Calendar Manually


To delete duplicate events associated with Outlook calendar manually, the user needs to follow the steps given below:


  • Open Outlook Calendar and go to Navigation Pane and select Calendar folder
  • Now, click on Change present on the View tab in Current View group
  • After that, click on the List. Next, to arrange all the calendar items according to the subject, you need to click on the Subject column heading
  • Now, you have to hold the CTRL key while clicking on each duplicate calendar item in the list
  • After the selection of all the duplicate calendar items, you have to press the Delete key



Method 2: Instant & Secure Way to Delete Duplicate Items in Outlook Calendar


To eliminate duplicate items associated with Outlook calendar without any data loss, the user can opt for SysTools Outlook Duplicate Remover. With this utility, the user can remove all duplicate items Outlook in just a few clicks. The software is associated with numerous features and a user-friendly interface. To remove duplicate entries in Outlook Calendar using Outlook Duplicate Remover, the user has to follow the steps given below:


  • First of all, you need to download and install Outlook Duplicate Remover on your local system and launch it


  • Now, check for all the prerequisites and then click on the Add File button to add the file having duplicate Outlook calendar items
  • After that, select Calendars in the Categories section. In the Duplicate Option (s), you have to choose Across Folder(s) or Within Folder(s) option as per your requirements
  • To save the resultant file, click on the Browse button and choose the destination location
  • Finally, click on the Remove Duplicates button to begin the process to remove duplicate events in
  • After the completion of the process, all the duplicate items will be deleted from the Outlook Calendar


You Must Be Thinking!


Why Delete Duplicate Entries from Calendars Via Outlook Duplicate Remover?


  • Remove duplicate emails from Outlook including calendar, contacts etc.
  • Easy-to-use interface with unbeatable speed
  • No risk of data loss and remove duplicate instantly
  • Dual Option to delete duplicates: Within the Folder/ Across the Folder
  • Permits to remove duplicates from password-protected PST
  • No file size restriction imposed on the software
  • Compatible with Outlook 2019/2016 and all the below versions



Final Words


Data duplication is a major problem for every user. When a user it becomes difficult for him/her in an efficient way. Therefore, to help out all the users we have explained two different ways to delete duplicate items in However, to avoid catastrophic situations such as data loss, it is suggested to implement an automated approach to remove duplicate events in


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Laura Mathews

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

Dark Side of Entrepreneurship - the MYSTERY behind CCD Owner's Suicide Note

by Blog It With Arushi

Things To Keep In Mind Before Mobile App Development

by Cliq Techno

11 Experts Share Their Best Sales Advice to Win Your Prospects

by Pawan Kumar R

Importance of SEO in growing business and its effects

by Bakchod jagga

How Digital Marketing Can Help Small Businesses?

by Neha Kapoor

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of On-Demand Delivery

by Amit Dua