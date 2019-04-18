How to Endow the Benefits of AI in Your Business?

We hear a lot about artificial intelligence innovations these days, but do we really understand what artificial intelligence really is.





Even it is more confusing to commercial ventures as artificially intelligent driven technologies fall into different categories. The most important ones are as follows:













However, everyone is talking about AI in business, it can be hard to know which one to choose or from where to start when deciding how to add AI in your business operations.

Here’s some advice on how to choose AI for your business.





Suppose you have a retail store and wish to improve your overall customer experience and support services with AI. And, you also want to make your support staff use AI-enabled automated assistance technologies to make decisions and get work done.





So, how to prepare for AI?













The best way to evaluate the implementation of AI in your business is to figure out its practical use in your business. And, you also have to decide:





What AI tools can do for your business? See if it can help in your work.





How your competitors are using AI in their business operations?





What are the challenges in adding AI to your company’s operations?





What are the future trends of AI?





Let’s start with





Importance of AI in Business













Many businesses believe that employing AI programs in their organization will result in increasing their productivity because of greater automation, and more revenue will be generated for your firm.





Today companies are developing smart AI software programs with Go programming language, Python, Lisp, Java, Haskell, and Julia.





For example, National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with smartphone cameras to detect cervical cancer that will more women to get the right medication. According to reports by the National Cancer Institute, a system based on the AI algorithm learned to detect the specific form of changes in the cervix due to pre-cancerous changes.





Retail and banking are among the top sectors using AI in their existing and upcoming projects. For example, Walmart harnessing AI to optimize everything related to their inventories, supply chain metrics, and customer service.





For example, Walmart planning to deploy AI enabled shelf-scanning robots across their U.S stores to find missing items, price tags, and products that need to be rearranged. These robots will also take care of customers needs and make sure that customers aren’t faced with the issue of empty shelves.





Banking and financial institutions see great potential in AI technology. How? See the below-given image:









As AI add productivity and opens up a whole new world of possibilities for your enterprise, you should also know about the best programming languages for AI.





Best programming languages for AI that will benefit your business too

You should keep an eye on AI programming languages along with what the other businesses are using and talking about.





There is no denying that the number of emerging AI technologies these days is overwhelming. So, which one is the perfect fit for your own business?





To lend you a hand, giving here’s the list of the best AI programming languages for enterprises and programmers community.





So, let’s dive in!





Python is the best one to go for banking & fintech firms





When it comes to the best AI programming language, Python is your best bet because of its less complex programming and pre-built libraries - (SciPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Scikit learn, and NumPy) that help in AI software development.









Are you working on deep learning projects? For example, automatic image colorization, pixel restoration, multi-person pose estimation, and more, then you can use Python pre-built libraries like PyTorch, TensorFlow, and Apache MXNet.





If you are working on Natural Language Processing (NLP) sentiment analysis, you can go for Python’s NLTK to take advantage of simple & easy syntax, structuring, and text processing.





The best example of the online retail store built on Python is Affirm that allows its users to make their payments in a completely safe manner. And Python is also used to build AI software solutions to analyze the market, and make predictions, and visualize data.





Also, Google has been a supporter of Python because of its ease of maintenance and fast delivery system. Facebook also uses Python for hardware imaging, operational automation, infrastructure management, and binary distribution.





Java is best for analytics firms like NASA





The list of best programming language for AI is incomplete without talking about the Java which is an object-oriented programming language that is easy to maintain, portable, and transparent language supported by a group of libraries.





Java is also user-friendly and can work across different platforms without requiring any recompilation. If you’re working on natural language processing (NLP) project, then Java gives you enough support from its group of libraries. Java support big data platforms like Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark, which is good for creating data analytics related to AI development.





NASA World Wind is an open-source virtual globe built on the principles of Java. It is known for its zooming capabilities that allow you to zoom from satellite altitude into any place on the Earth. It also lets you see Earth terrain in a 3D rich environment.





Go Language the future of AI enabled technologies

While AI has only started making an impact on consumers, Google’s Go is an open source language that has been at the heart of AI development today.









Some consider it to be the best programming language for AI development because developers can work with machine learning libraries written directly in Go language. It’s also best suited for AI development because of its unique features enable the safe and smooth processing of information. Most notable companies such as Dropbox, Google, Lyft, Uber and Heroku uses Go language because of its cross-platform support capabilities, fast compilation, and reliable software creation.





What is Golang used for?

Golang is a general purpose language made for future AI programming. Today AI developers often turn to Golang for AI projects that are based on ML because it offers features such as functional programming, rapid prototyping capabilities, C-inspired syntax, simplified documentation, garbage collection, and is highly flexible and adaptable to problem-solving needs.





In recent years some of its key features made it a special option in the world of AI for businesses. It’s also easy to hire expert Go Lang developers with the help of the best companies to hire Golang developers. So, don’t delay, get it now to your work.





Julia for numerical computing & analysis









If you have a requirement for a task that demands numerical computing and analysis, Julia is the best programming language for your AI business projects. It is specifically designed for the numerical computing required by AI. It gives you results without requiring a separate form of compilation and its programming structure includes parametric polymorphism to make your software program more expressive along with the capabilities of dispatch software.





Unlike the languages above, Julia provides excellent support for deep learning applications. For example, working with Julia allow you to translate complex algorithms direct from the research papers into the code form. This significantly reduces the risk of errors, improves safety, and cuts costs because it supports languages like Python, C++, and R.





Haskell is best for academic level of software development









Haskell is a perfect choice for building AI enabled software solutions. Tech giant such as Alcatel-Lucent has been using Haskell to develop its narrowband software radio system. use it. Haskell is also used in banking, large financial institutions, large data science firms, and research projects because it supports domain-specific languages that support programming language research and AI capabilities.





Unlike Python and Java, Haskell is a right perfect for academic software development, as it supports a group of expressive libraries to create AI algorithms. It’s also a perfect choice for creating probability based programming that helps developers quickly identify the compilation errors during the phase of the iteration.





With so many options available to choose from makes it difficult to pick any one language for your AI development project, the five listed above programming languages and information would likely help you choose the best one for your business project.





Bottom Line

In particular, keep an eye on market trends, AI capabilities, and everything involving development technology for your business project. Or, talk to professionals in the development field, like you can take some help from the top software development companies like IntellectSoft, ValueCoders, Praxent, SoftwareFirms, PixelCrayons, to hire Python, Java, Haskell, Julia, and developers for Golang programming language.





AI software solutions are already improving our way of managing business activities, and future AI solutions can be used to predict the outcome of your efforts. And it is also helping developers to understand and act on future opportunities for the execution of AI strategy in business organizations. So, be ready to take advantage of new AI enabled technologies.











































