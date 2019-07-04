How to Ensure Great Customer Service & Customer Satisfaction

Image from Pixabay

In today’s highly competitive market, offering excellent customer service and ensuring the satisfaction of your buyers and users is a must to gain a decisive edge.





It takes a long time to build a good reputation, but a single bad interaction can ruin it: For this reason, it’s fundamental to ensure customers receive the best possible treatment when contacting your reps!





Customer Meters You Should Always Keep in Mind





You should check and recheck these figures to ensure continual customer satisfaction levels are not plummeting due to some unforeseen issue. It’s easier to resolve a conflict in its earlier stages than when it’s already snowballed into a much bigger problem.





● Service provided during calls and face-to-face contact: The first interaction a user has with your reps will determine if they continue to do business with you or cross the street to your direct competition. First impressions cannot be repeated!

● Customer Retention: There’s a reason companies offer their users deals when they are threatening to leave for another business: It’s essential to keep your customer base and knowing your users are coming back to you is an invaluable way of ensuring your company’s success.

● Response time: There’s nothing the customer hates more than having a problem and instead of being able to speak to a rep right away, enduring endless minutes on hold. By the time they get transferred, they are already in a foul mood, and their interaction will inevitably be worse than it could have been if their call had been answered promptly.

● Time with the Customer: No one wants to feel they are being rushed out the door. Make sure your reps dedicate time to your users, especially if they are experiencing problems. They will appreciate the extra effort! Plus, if the problem is resolved in a single call, you will save yourself the hassle of having to take into account further follow up calls or visits.

● Cancellations and returns: Losing business is never good, but when it happens, you need to learn precisely how and why it happened to improve this issue in the future. This can be achieved through follow-up surveys, phone calls, and personalized emails, to let the customer speak their mind and explain why they left… and how to get them back, if it’s possible.









Basic rules you should always follow





Being honest with your clients as to what you can and will provide, as well as how you can resolve their problems when and if these arise is fundamental to build a good report with your customer.





Customer service representatives should never promise more than they can give or refuse to help a client when there is a way to resolve the conflict, as this can lead buyers to choose your competition instead. It sounds like an obvious rule, but so many businesses fail to follow it!





Another rule you must always adhere to when dealing with your customer is ensuring your reps behave with the utmost respect toward them. Their satisfaction is fundamental, and though that does not mean your employees have to endure any verbal abuse, they should be instructed to remain cordial and pleasant through their interactions with the public.





Response time is fundamental to ensure a proper resolution for any potential or ongoing conflict. Though a phone call is usually the best way to go in these circumstances, it’s understandable that your customer base might be too large to permit this.





An email can also be a fast and effective manner in which to quickly notify your customers about a problem, issue or update. Information is power, and it’s always a good idea to have a transcription of your communications with those who contact you.









Keep track of your customer’s satisfaction levels





There are easy, time-proven methods to know your customer’s opinion and feelings before and after a purchase.





Many clients won’t outright reach out to tell you about either a good or bad experience, and so giving them the chance to do so through a survey, follow-up calls or even enclosed in the monthly invoice might prompt them to share their opinions with you.





Improvement is always appreciated, and if your clients feel you are trying to revise your previous mistakes and make their future experience with them better, they are more likely to remain loyal to your brand.









Plan ahead





It’s not a good idea to react. You should always plan ahead and ensure you have a contingency outline for when a problem does arise.





It is highly beneficial to ensure customer’s feedback needs to be turned into actionable plans to allow the change. No one likes complaining about an issue only to notice the next time around everything has stayed the same.





It’s essential to keep this plan realistic and that you consider what improvements are possible in the short and long term.









Conclusion





Customer care is not a one-time occurrence. You must cultivate it and ensure your reps engage in proper, respectful and efficient communication with your client, as well as try and solve the problems they might encounter.





Each interaction can make or break a positive reputation, and so you should focus on making every single one count.





This story was first published on https://michaelkorshandbags2013sale.com/customer-service/