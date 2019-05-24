How to instill a positive psychology in employees?

550 million workdays are lost each year due to stress on the job. Sixty percent to eighty percent of workplace accidents are attributed to stress, and it’s estimated that more than 80% of doctor visits are due to stress. – Harvard Business Review





People’s attitudes affect situations they may be facing; especially, the input and outcome of a task. Likewise, the impact of a situation can be felt at the workplace. If employees have a positive attitude, it will aid your workforce’s productivity. However, bad, poor, or negative attitudes are likely to disseminate unhappiness and pessimistic outlook. Another dreadful fact is that negativity is contagious!

Positivity boosts employee wellness – we have heard so many times. Positive psychology in employees has not only numerous health benefits, but it also leads to increased productivity. Optimistic employees are more engaged and productive in their work. Promoting positivity at workplace on a daily basis will enable your employees see the brighter side of the things.









Some tips organizations and employers may take to instill positive psychology in employees.





Train your employees





Everyone haves a positive attitude when things are going their ways but what matters is how a person acts when things are not going their way. An appropriate attitude enables a person to stay hopeful even in challenging times. Train your employees to maintain a positive attitude in every situation, be it favorable or adverse. You can do it through professional courses, blended learning programs, instructor led learning interventions, or workshops.

For example, an attention learning program will help your employees to learn:

· What your attitude is (and what it is NOT)

· The importance of attitude in achieving their goals

· To control negative thinking and emotions

· Tools for developing a positive attitude





Build a work culture of recognition





One positive psychology tool to increase happiness and wellbeing is to count blessings. Expressing gratitude increases activity in the part of human brain associated with happiness. At workplace, it can be done by cultivating a gratitude mindset. Promote a work culture of recognition. Motivate employees to begin meetings with a sense of gratitude for everything which is going well. It establishes a positive manner and sets up the meeting with a positive frame.





Celebrate little wins





There can be nothing better way than celebrating events to introduce a positive psychology in employees. Be it small successes or personal achievements; celebrate with the workforce to let positive emotions flow. Appreciate the group work of a team and acknowledge their efforts by sharing their stories with the entire organization. Some employees at workplace are usually more positive in their disposition – those who drive innovation, embrace change, and build positivity in the organization. Recognize them who consistently acknowledge the efforts of others. Get their supports to organize programs and events to bring a positive environment at workplace.





Allow your employees to develop relationship





Only 20 percent of employees have a best friend at work. But if that rate is increased to 60 percent, organizations would see 36 percent fewer safety incidents, 7 percent more engaged customers, and 12 percent higher profit. - Gallup's State of the American Workplace 2017 report





Fostering healthy work relationships is essential for a positive psychology in work environment. Find ways to build relatedness among your employees. Social gatherings and regular check-ins at work are brilliant ways to foster a healthy relationship among your employees and supervisors. Thereby buoy up your workers to create work relationships.





Use positive messaging





Words are powerful and can be used as an excellent tool to foster positive psychology in your employees. Promote positive messaging in the workplace. Positive messaging refers to using words that are full of optimism. Communication, positively and constructively, changes the way listeners receive the message. Encourage employees to use a language that is personal, encouraging, passionate, and empowering. A positive message will be more impactful.





360-degree feedback





A poorly delivered back session could have a negative impact on your employees. Feedback is a useful tool to help individuals move forward and work smarter and better. Train the managers and supervisor of the companies to develop the right skills to have a meaningful conversation with the employees. A 360-degree feedback course will facilitate feedback based on behaviors and prevent negative comments.





Positive psychology is powerful because it increases your employees’ coping abilities and builds a conducive environment where business and employees grow with the feeling that they can achieve greater things.







