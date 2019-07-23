How To Make Your Job Interesting Again

Getting bored with your job is a normal thing, however, keeping it that way can lead you to the feeling of quitting the job. Nobody wants that as a stable job is very hard to find these days. I can understand what you are going through as even I worked in a company for more than four years.





It was a local newspaper and I was hired as an editor. At first, it was fun as I loved writing and editing, however, after a year or so it became very repetitive and boring. I had to write and edit similar articles every day and it was getting super boring. I felt like quitting that job until I figured out some ways to make my job interesting.





These are tested (by me) ways to improve your interest in your job. So, grab your agendas, mark your goals, and get ready to improve your working experience with these ways:





Try Changing Your Routine





Working according to the same timings every day can make your job repetitive and super boring. To give yourself some change in life, try changing your shift timings. Just request your team lead to cooperate with you and I’m sure they will make it happen for you. If you work in the morning shift, change it to a night shift and if you work in the night shift, change it to a morning shift. And if it’s an afternoon shift, change it to anything else, night or morning. Just give yourself a change of routine and experience the difference.





Make Some Friends At Work





Most people prefer keeping their personal and professional lives far away from each other. Although this might sound like the right thing to do, this will make your professional life very boring. A better option is to make friends at work. Don’t mix your personal life in your professional life, but make a semi-personal life in your professional life. This will help you as you will get to see your work buddies every day and you can even fool around with them whenever you feel exhausted. This will help you in freshening up and going back to work with a smile on your face.





Go On A Vacation





Use the leaves you’ve been stacking up for so long. Gather some homies, pack your bags, choose a destination, book the tickets, clear your mind, and fly away. Embark on an exciting and refreshing vacation. This will help you in clearing off your mind and letting go of all the pressure that you must be feeling because of your work. You’ll come back with the same enthusiasm and adrenaline that you had when you left for vacation and work will seem more interesting than before. Just keep the memories of your beautiful vacation in your mind. Trust me, this will work.





Get Some New Responsibilities





Talk to your team lead or the manager for giving you some new responsibilities. I know this sounds crazy, but hear me out on this one. The moment you get the feeling that you have more responsibilities and you have something new to learn and do, you get the feeling of needing to excel in the same. And if you do it successfully which trust me, you will, there is a high chance of you getting a raise or a promotion. Think about it, you just made your job more interesting and you got a raise or a promotion. It’s a win-win situation comrade.





Try Learning New Skills





Get intuitive, go to google, and search for a new set of skills. Pick up a new hobby and apply the skills you learn from there in your work. Not only will you be more interested in your work, but you’ll also be able to appreciate the process of learning. Our brain is a big storage device and it’s never too late to learn a new set of skills. Keep learning, keep growing, and keep implementing it to your work. Soon you’ll be able to understand that this is one of the best ways of making your job more interesting. A bonus is that you’ll keep adding more and more to your arsenal of skills.





Conclusion





I know just reading about these ways was interesting enough. And trust me when I tell you, implying these in your life is even more interesting. Moreover, doing these things will make your job more interesting. These are just the ways that I thought of and experimented with and I hope they serve my motive of helping you in your job. You can even think of and experiment with your own ways of making your job interesting again.