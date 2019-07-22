How to Mine Competitor Websites for Untapped Keyword Opportunities

There is no one trick which allows you to dominate SEO, but if you work with the right approach, it can certainly work in favor of your business. By mining the websites of your competitors, you can benefit big time through organic search traffic.





You will be able to find untapped keyword opportunities which can allow you to work upon useful and original content and keep your audience engaged all the time.





It is important that you research and find trending topics which help your business with results. You can make use of keywords in the content and it can certainly turn the tide towards you. But following this approach will allow competing only on a small range of topics. So, you need to work on various other aspects which can help you get better returns.





The best way to do this is to leverage your competitor’s website as it helps you with even more topics which can certainly help you grab people’s attention. It becomes important that you check those websites that have better ranking when it comes to dealing with your core services.





You need to analyze these websites and check out what they are working on that is taking them ahead of you in this game. You will certainly get insight into topics which you can target to try and raise your SEO game.





Using SEMrush, you just need to enter the competitor’s URL and click the “View Full Report” button. In the “Top Organic Keywords” segment, you will exclusively be assisted with a big list of the topics.

Source: https://cdn.searchenginejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/sem-1.jpg

If you are serious about SEO, you cannot just rely on basic keyword research. You could begin with it but you’ve got to dig deeper for better outcomes.





Expanding Opportunities

It’s time to expand your wings by analyzing websites that are tangentially related for even better returns! There are many subjects which are still not covered by your competitors but your customers could be waiting for it. Working on these topics shows greater expertise and could certainly help your business win more trust.





When it comes to competitor analysis, you need to check where the website is getting links from. The number of websites can be a hundred or more but nobody will be taking data for zero value.





Data Compilation

After getting hold of the data, it needs to be compiled to derive benefits out of it. First, you need to check where competitors are getting the data linked to. That data can help you get hold of some interesting content topics which can bring a lot of value. And it can also be a link-building opportunity which can help you with better returns.





You can compile your competitor's links by running Screaming Frog and get the data downloaded in CSV format.





Source: https://cdn.searchenginejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/sf-1.jpg

Next, you need to check with the websites that connect to them. You could use SEMrush and get the data downloaded in a CSV file here as well.





This will also help you with subjects that can certainly enhance your ROI.





Source: https://cdn.searchenginejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/sem-2.jpg

After collecting all the data, it needs to be filtered keeping quality and relevance in mind. You could dump the selected data in SEMrush and check the rankings and act accordingly. After that, you need to strategize your content preparation. This will help you with better results and get the revenue graph higher in the coming time.

Final Word

This approach can certainly help your business get more attention than your competitors and eventually help you with better ROI. It is important that you have the right experts to help you with it so that you can genuinely benefit.



