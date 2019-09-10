In September, Yahoo revealed that hackers threatened at least half a billion Yahoo accounts. In 2014, Yahoo accounts "scraped" names, email addresses, passwords, telephone numbers, birth dates, security questions and responses, and more. Yahoo has now revealed in December that "an unauthorized third party accessed our proprietary code in August 2013 to learn how to forge cookies." The 2013 breach stole data from over 1 billion user accounts. The data of Yahoo account included names, telephone numbers, email addresses, birth dates, hashed passwords and security questions and responses, but not, Yahoo says, payment card details and bank account details.

So if you're a former or current account holder for Yahoo then you should know about how to protect your Yahoo account and move to Gmail.





There are 5 ways to protect your Yahoo account :





Set a strong Password





This is a very important step while making any email account. So always set a strong password including special character, numbers, characters, etc. This makes your account secure so that no one can easily hack your password.





This step is done by signing into your Yahoo account.

Click on the profile picture in the top-right. Select Account Info to open your settings.

Click on the Account security tab on the left sidebar. Choose the Change password link and type your new password twice.

Always remember to create a strong password and don’t re-use password one from another account.

If you have trouble remembering them all start using a password manager.





2. Always enable Two-Step Verification





In addition to a strong password, one of the best ways to protect your account is to enable two-factor verification. When enabled, you will need to enter a code sent to your phone concerning your password to log in. This ensures that they can't get into your account without your phone even if someone steals your password.





Return to the Account Info page on the Account Security tab to allow this.

Slide on the two-step verification switch, then request your mobile number from Yahoo.

Enter it, then decide if you want your code to receive a call or text message. Once the code has been received, enter it and click on Verify.





You have the chance to generate passwords for the app after this. Some applications, such as Mail on iOS and Outlook, do not support the authentication of two factors. You can, therefore, generate unique passwords for the app to enable you to log in on those applications. If you skip this, you can later generate these passwords by clicking on the Account Security tab of the Generate App password.





3.Never forget to update your Recovery information





If you are locked out, you can add contact data to your Yahoo account. This enables you to re-enter your account using another email address or phone number if you forget your password. It is therefore essential to guarantee that this information is updated before it is too late.





Refer to the Account Info> Account Security tab for this purpose.

Add any contact information that you frequently use under phone numbers and email addresses.

Select either category, select Add email/phone recovery, and enter the relevant information.

For phones, a verification code will be sent to you via SMS or a call. You will receive a notification with a link to check the address if you add a fresh email address.





4.Always review your account history regularly





Click again on Account Info, then switch to the Activity Recent tab.

You will see a list of active sessions showing each browser and operating system.

For the past 30 days, click one to see a list of logins on that device, including exact times, IP addresses and locations.





5.Beware from phishing Emails





Email phishing is never gone, so staying on the lookout for it is essential. You should never press connections in emails to remain secure from fake messages that want to steal your account data.





If these ways help you to protect your Yahoo then it is good otherwise you can switch it into Gmail.

Learning how to switch to a different email provider that can help you to protect your private information.





How to switch Yahoo to Gmail:





Open your Gmail: Go to https:/www.gmail.com/ on the web browser of your computer. If you are logged into your Gmail account, this will open your Gmail inbox. Please enter your email address and password before proceeding if you are not logged into Gmail. Click the "Settings" image. It's in the Gmail inbox's top-right panel. There will appear a drop-down menu. Click on the Settings option found in the middle of the drop-down menu. After this setting page will be open. Click the Accounts and Import tab. Then you'll find this tab near the top of the Settings page. Near the top of the Settings page, you will find the Accounts and Import tab do click on this. Click on Import mails and contacts. By clicking on this you will find a pop-up window. Then enter your Yahoo email address when prompted in the text field of the pop-up window. Click on the continue button below the text field. By clicking, you will allow Gmail to find your yahoo email address and after this, a new window will be open. Near the bottom of the window click on Agree when prompted. Close the login window of Yahoo. At the bottom of the window do click on that grey button Start import. At the bottom of the window do click on the OK button. By this Gmail start importing your yahoo mail conversation and contacts.





These are the manual steps to import yahoo into Gmail. But it is a time-consuming method so for this we have Yahoo Backup Tool that will help in importing your Yahoo account into Gmail. Below are some features of Yahoo Backup Tool given:





It can directly import your yahoo emails to Outlook, Gmail, Thunderbird, etc.

This software allows users to delete the yahoo emails after downloading.

This software allows users to rename the resultant files after the backup of Yahoo mail items.





Conclusion





Users face yahoo mails issue it’s better to migrate into Gmail. There may be a problem related to the security of the Yahoo mails then no problem you can migrate yahoo mails into Gmail by the Yahoo Backup Tool. By this, you can save your emails form any virus attacks. Both the manual and an alternative method is explained above you can choose any one of them. But if you want result quickly then it is recommended you to use Yahoo Backup Tool. As it saves your time as compared to manual method and output best results.















