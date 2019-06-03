How to Use Instagram to Promote Your Business and Drive More Sales

Instagram is the ideal place to promote your business as it is the place where the number of users is higher than any other social media network. This is the place where your products are seen by more people and your brand get more exposure. As we all know that there are billions of Instagram users and it is the ideal place to promote your business. In this article, I will give you some tips with the help of which you can promote your business and drive more sales.





Set Up a Business Account:





You cannot drive more sales if you mix up your business and personal account on your photo feed. So you have to switch your personal account to the business account. In your business account, you can only share your photos which are related to your company and industry. In this way, you can drive more sales. Just click “switch to a business account” and then just select which Facebook page you want to connect.





Complete Your Profile and Add a Bio:





Many businesses overlook this step. They do not complete their profile and add a proper bio. People won't know you if you do not completely fill out your profile. You should add a catchy, unique bio that gives value to your company. Make sure to add your website link to your Bio. When you add a link to your bio, you get the chance to take people right to your website where they can purchase your products. You should keep your name and photo the same so that people can easily recognize you and your business.





Give Exclusive Promotions and Offers to Followers:

Promotions and offers are a great way to drive engagement rate and also the number of followers towards your account. Add some text to your photos and announce discounts, sales and many more. An excitement is developed among your followers by announcing sales and offers. When you have got your image created, you can increase your sales by Geo-tagging your events.





Geotag Events:

The posts with Geo-tags get more engagement rates than before. Our goal here is to engage our followers towards our products and drive more sales. With the help of Geo-tagging, you can showcase your store’s physical location. Your customers can find your products with the help of Geo-tags and ultimately buy your products. By Geo-tagging, you can invite your followers to buy your products at a particular event.





Run Contests:

Instagram is a great place where you can run a contest among your followers and drive more sales. you can reward your most loyal customers with gifts. First of all, you have to decide what you want to give away to the winner of your contest. Make sure giveaway is related to your industry and brand. You can post an image of the price where you can announce the contest and its rules. In the end, pick your winner and post a photo by announcing it. Also, congratulate your winner in your post.





Use Instagrams “Non-Ad”Ads:

People get bored when they are bombarded by obvious ads. But thanks to Instagram. It's a great place to advertise your products because Instagram ads look the same as regular Instagram posts. Two types of Instagram ads available:





Feed Ads and Stories Ads.

There are four kinds of Instagram feed ads.

Slideshow Ads Photo Ads Video Ads Carousel ads





You can showcase more than one product at a time with the help of carousel ads.

Two kinds of stories ads are available.





a. Single-Image ads

b. Single-Video ads





Instagram Ads look exactly like regular Instagram stories with a small sponsored tag on the image.





Shopping on Instagram:

When you are doing shopping on Instagram, you just scroll through your Instagram feed and see a product in which you are interested. All you have to do is just tap on the photo and the price where buying options are shown. There is also a new button introduced in Instagram which is “ tap to view products”. In this way, you can link several products at once.





Use Automation Tools:

Hootsuite is an ideal Social Media Marketing tool where you can manage your social media post in advance. You can measure your ROI on Instagram with the help of this tool. This tool can also help you to determine your best time to publish online with the help of which you can get higher engagement rates. Besides This you can also try another amazing tool which is called "Likesgainer". Likesgainer is Instagram Auto Liker tool that can help you grow your business fast on Instagram with safe organic Interaction. You have to be active on Instagram so people will always be reminded of your products and remember to buy your products. There are many other Automation Tools available that you can use for Instagram Marketing and with the help of these tools you can drive more engagements and boost your sales.





Take Advantage of Instagram Influencers and Brand Ambassadors:

You can increase your number of followers and also increase your engagement rates on your account with the help of Instagram influencers and brand ambassadors. Influencers can share your products and services with their followers and then your posts get exposure to a large number of audience who will purchase from you in the future. These people share reviews and photos of your brand and then you get more opportunities to convince your customers to buy your products.





Embrace User-Generated Content:

User-generated content is also a form of marketing on Instagram. In fact, your customers are helping you out in creating the best content to showcase your product. In this way, you can promote your product or services to the new customers or their followers. There are some of your customers who share images of your products with your encouragement. So, encourage your favorite customers to share your products in front of their followers.





My Final Thoughts:

Marketing on Instagram is much easier than any other social media networks because Instagram has billions of users. So you get the chance to expose your products to the larger audience and then you can promote your business and drive more sales. In fact, Instagram is the ideal platform for small and large businesses to drive more sales. Instagram has introduced a new shopping feature where you can post photos on a consistent schedule.