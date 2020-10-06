HR leaders know the Best Talent Can Drive Innovation

With the fast evolution of technology in various sectors of the businesses, it was time for the professionals in the human resource department to invest in both talent and skills that will help business drive this technological innovation to its successful fruition.





Attracting, recruiting, and retaining the best talent became all the more challenging and crucial amid the global pandemic. It became all the more important during the post pandemic working environment.

Interestingly, while everybody wanted to be a part of this technological innovation driving businesses, it seemed the readiness to bear the failures along the way was missing.





There was no doubt that technology has had an indisputable impact on both professional and personal lives and the impact deepened during the global pandemic. With telecommuting, remote working and other social distancing measures in place, the pandemic situation ensured that everybody embraced technology like never before.





But what did it imply for HR professionals and HR leaders globally?





HR Leaders, Tech Innovation, and Talent Management!





The role of HR leaders has never been of such importance, as it has become now. With the fear of corona virus looming, the work environment saw a dramatic shift in the culture. Technology that was used sparingly earlier became the backbone of the businesses, as the entire workforce shifted from offline to online. And while every organization and business house wanted to reap the benefits of technology innovation, what they forgot was that they will need resilience and a long-term commitment in order to bear the cost and disappointment of failures that will along the route.





Sounds easy? Right!





The businesses just needed to understand that the technology’s future does not solely rely on creating new and groundbreaking tools. It depended on how the organization sourced, recruited, and employed the best and the right talent available in the market. This in turn will ensure how that ‘right talent’ will make the best use of the innovative technology to drive the businesses to its successful fruition.





The real test for HR professionals will be to ensure that the businesses are successful amid this inevitable digital transformation. How? By ensuring that the right talent with matching skills is hired to do the job.

How HR Leaders and HR professionals can pave the way for this digital transformation will ensure how successful the business venture can be during these testing times. Here are few ways HR leaders can ensure a right talent is recruited in the organization.





1. Building the right environment is the first and the crucial step. This is where the businesses need to understand that it is important to focus on investing in new and innovative technology as compared to trying to improvise on outdated technology. HR Leaders with their strategic decision-making skills need to stay focused on how what areas need focus.





2. It is important to sustain the innovation and HR leaders are proficient in spotting talent. Innovation can only be sustained when employees know that they have the support to develop their talent into something greater that will not only lead to a more skilled staff, but also fosters the sense that their creativity will be welcomed in their organization, which can lead to innovation.





3. Offering a voice to the employees. With new normal it has become important for HR professionals to allow employees to have a voice that will make teams to be more responsive to changes and that will prompt innovation – important thing in an increasingly unpredictable economy.





These are just few of the ways HR leaders can spot best talent who will lead the innovation in the organization and will take the organization to the desired fruition.