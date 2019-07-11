Impact of IoT on Mobile App Development: Know How It Reshaped the Development Industry?

IoT has a great impact on human lives, it has penetrated numerous aspects in our lives by obtrusively working in the background without making realizing its presence for us. IoT works as communication between the object and us. Various IoT devices are available around us these days which includes human tissue, smart cars, drones, health monitors, numerous appliances in a smart home, smartwatches, etc. All these IoT based devices can be easily be operated with the help of mobile applications.





Most of the IoT devices need a smart application to complete the network. With the growing popularity of IoT technology and increased demand for connected devices. The cost of crafting and maintaining IoT based devices and networks is decreasing drastically.





Know How the Integration of IoT Mobile Apps Has Brought Drastic Change

Internet of Things(IoT) is gaining huge popularity with each passing day. It is one of the amazing and advanced technologies that has set most of the application industries on the frenzy and had introduced all the needed advancement into the development market.





Let's understand how this IoT network works, first of all, the connected IoT devices gather all the information and send push notifications to a data center that is smartphone through which you operate all the smart devices. Through the smart application available in your smart device, you can easily control various devices when you are miles away from the physical devices, this includes devices like your lights, HVAC system, air conditioner, TV, and many more. IoT also offers complete control over advanced features available in your appliances and gadgets.





However, to complete the to-do list IoT applications are proved as a boon for humankind. These applications are totally different from other applications because IoT applications are multidimensional and are comprised of various components like cloud, sensors, analytics, etc. The working of these applications is also significantly different from other applications hence they are more complex. Let's clarify various ways which will explain how IoT is transforming the future of mobile application development.





Change in Infrastructure

The usage of applications and data consumption are growing rapidly these days which have raised the need for greater cellular capacity and wi-fi. As more and more applications with high frequency are launched in the market daily which affects the performance of the cloud. Hence cloud service providers need to look that their service is enough to satisfy the demand of network. Mobile applications developers also have to boost their infrastructure to move parallelly with these developments.





Specific Design

The developer has to keep in mind that application developed for mobile cannot be bulky just like application that has been developed for laptops and desktops. Mobile applications must fit the phone's memory and also the screen size of the devices. Hence developers must develop the IoT applications by keeping in mind all the additional components. They must not forget that the design must facilitate multiple connectivity options such as it must be connected through the cellular network, NFC, wi-fi, and Bluetooth.





Increased Need for Security

IoT facilitated user to store their information into the cloud. There may be chances of hacking of accounts or stealing of information. being hacked. Most of the user store their personal info and sensitive data into the smart devices or any other sources which are always at great risk, therefore, they always feel uncomfortable to store their data but this risk can be reduced due to IoT.





The risk of data misuse can be reduced at a great extent because mobile applications developers of IoT have followed stringent security protocols and had developed IoT applications that protect user data. Hence hire developers who use extreme data protection and enhanced data encryption measures to develop the application so that confidential data of the user is protected when they use these applications.





Changes in Hardware

In this digital world, the demand for connectivity is going on increasing day by day as more and more users are demanding for it. That simply means that the demand for software as well as hardware that supports connectivity escalating are shooting up. Innovative hardware is the primary need in this IoT revolution because most of the users like to use the latest smartphones that have rich features and entrepreneur also like to use this advance appliance and applications to stay on top of their business.





Enterprise Applications

Enterprise applications are having great demand these days because most of the businesses are stepping ahead to gain a huge profit with the help of IoT. Most of the businesses are implementing IoT into their firms for simplifying the work processes by interconnecting all the electronic machines and devices. By doing so they can get high productivity from their employees, reduce downtime, conduct regular maintenance for various equipment and can easily replace it as soon as the problems occur.





Businesses can easily monitor the functioning and condition of the equipment of their business with the help of IoT applications. Most of the business agencies these days are looking forward to implementing wearable technology within their workforce so that they can easily maintain and monitor various activities of the employees and machinery. This opens up more opportunities for developers crafting IoT application that support various IoT devices.





Enhance Convenience

IoT is not only making the life of the user most simpler but it is also improving the working standards of the developers. Now the mobile application developers do not have to put huge efforts into the development process because they can make devices automate and interactive with the help of several tasks. IoT mobile application developers can easily craft innovative applications that enhance the user experience and that are more user-friendly.





There is no doubt that IoT has a great impact on mobile applications development. The above ways are quite enough to explain how the internet of things have reshaped the business industry and has brought drastic transformation. Apart from this all IoT have not only benefited all the businesses but it also has benefited developers who are developing mobile applications. Hence this is the high time for all the businesses for investing in developing interactive, user-friendly, and robust applications using these latest and ongoing trends.







