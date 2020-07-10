5 Important things we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

The entire world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic. The novel Coronavirus disease was initially found in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. Along with the adversities of the pandemic, people are also learning many new things from the current scenario. Here are some of the important things that COVID-19 pandemic teaches.





Medical system

Coronavirus disease has spread throughout the world unexpectedly. The medical system of most of the countries is not able to handle the increasing number of patients. Medical systems should be ready to cope with any kind of emergency like these pandemics. Moreover, the pandemic has also pointed out the lack of investments in the healthcare system. There should be more intensive care units and isolation centres to be prepared for any kind of pandemic that may break out at any time. The medical system has to be alert for the complex, changing disease structures around the world.





Personal and environmental hygiene

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the entire world the importance of maintaining personal hygiene. People, despite knowing the significance of hygiene, have never taken it so seriously and have often been casual about it. Washing hands often using soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers is considered one of the basic preventive measures against COVID-19 that is advised by the experts. Personal and environmental hygiene plays a vital role in preventing many diseases and it is to be followed by every individual.





Self-learning

Most countries even today continue with conventional institution-based learning, but the COVID-19 situation has made it difficult to continue with traditional methods. People must understand the importance of self-learning. Technological advancements have made self-learning much easier. Internet accessibility should be increased so that students can use online platforms to learn from any place according to their interests.





Development of science and technology

Science and technology are growing day by day, but it should be more vigilant about these types of pandemics. There should be a better diagnosing system to identify these types of infectious viruses at an early stage. There is a need to focus more on the development of vaccines and medicines to be prepared for any such pandemics.





Minimal life

Everyone wants to have a comfortable life with whatever they can possess. The global pandemic has taught people the lesson to live with a minimum. The worldwide lockdown situation has brought down the global economy and people are forced to lead a minimal life with the available resources and have learned not to waste things. COVID-19 has brought out the importance of living a minimal life.





Conclusion

The challenges that people have to face day by day are increasing and the COVID-19 pandemic is one such challenge that the entire world is fighting with. The situation has taught mankind many lessons regarding the lifestyle and also the scientific and technological developments. The situation is to be dealt with seriously and the lessons that the pandemic has taught the world should be kept in mind for the better.